“The point is not vaccine no or vaccine yes, I am in favor of vaccines: what borders on unconstitutionality is the fact that the worker is obliged to enter the workplace only with the Green Pass. I would like to see more clearly and not be a guinea pig: that it is then useful to vaccinate in this historical moment to calm the infection, I understand: however, you cannot ask me for a sheet to enter the workplace. My choice is a wait-and-see choice: utmost confidence in science, but certainly the evolution of the work done by scientists on the vaccine still needs some filing “: To speak to the Republic And Valentino Di Carlo, 41-year-old precarious teacher with three master’s degrees behind him. Di Carlo teaches in schools and colleges in Lecco.

Di Carlo explains what his doubts about the vaccine are: “How come those who got vaccinated had to sign releases on what they had injected, which relieved the State of any responsibility? In a pandemic, the state should take responsibility for its citizens and not leave them alone to choose ”. Di Carlo also wonders why the hypothesis of free tampons was not contemplated for school workers.

“Why not also protect those who intend to go to work without necessarily having to show the vaccination and the Green Pass, also because vaccination does not exclude the spread of the disease. And then there is not a minimum of collaboration: it was also said that the tampons must be paid by the teachers, we are madly, especially for the precarious: the tampon now costs 15 euros, I have to do three a week, for a total of 45 euros per week. And just to get into the workplace. We are the only category treated like this. Because?”.