For the loss of his Giulia Cecchettin, the father has only one regret: not been there for to be able to protect her while her ex-boyfriend attacked her, a short distance from their home. He always has that scene in mind, which the investigators have reconstructed. Giulia was afraid of Filippo and her premonitions were valid.

There are many Giulias in the world and in Italy. I want to do something. I want to talk to all the people in Italy, to the men, they are the problem.

These are the words of Gino Cecchettin, Giulia’s father, to the German magazine Bild, in an interview dedicated to the death of his beloved 22-year-old daughter, which moved not only all of Italy. He says he doesn’t hate Filippo Turetta, but that he will do everything to ensure he receives the right punishment for what he did.

Filippo had never been the typical macho, said the Giulia’s father. Maybe he was a narcissus”a person who must possess: you are mine or no one else’s“. When Giulia disappeared, a friend of hers “told me that in the last meeting with Filippo she had already realized that she was scared of her. He had become aggressive, but only with words.”

The father had already told Giulia to keep her distance from her ex and only meet him in the presence of other people. But him he threatened to end it and she just wanted to help him.

Giulia was like a flower to me, with a feeling of love. What gives me pain is that she hurt her and that I couldn’t help her. I have the scene in my head where she attacked her and I’m not there to protect her.

