New Jersey, United States.– Former President Donald Trump said Thursday he believes he has a “right to personal attacks” against his Democratic rival, adding that he is “very angry” with Vice President Kamala Harris and questioned her intelligence.

During a news conference, Trump was asked whether his campaign needed more discipline as it faces a revamped Democratic field since Harris replaced President Joe Biden as the party’s presidential nominee.

“As far as personal attacks, I’m very angry at her for what she’s done to the country. I’m very angry at her for using the judicial system as a weapon against me and other people, very angry at her. I think I’m entitled to personal attacks,” Trump said at his New Jersey golf club, where he invited reporters as he sought to hammer Harris with Biden’s unpopular economic record.

“I don’t have much respect for her intelligence and I think she would make a terrible President.”

There is no evidence that Biden or Harris have weaponized the criminal justice system to attack Trump, who has vowed to retaliate with criminal investigations of Biden and his family members if he wins.

Trump also took issue with Democrats who called him and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, “weird.”

Harris is “weird in her politics,” he said.

Trump stuck to his economic message for more than a half-hour, reading from a binder in front of him at a news conference at his New Jersey golf club. Later, he veered into stories he likes at his rallies. A day earlier, he had struggled to make a strong case for his economic policies during a rambling speech that his campaign had billed as a major policy address.

“Kamala Harris is a radical liberal from California who destroyed the economy, destroyed the border and destroyed the world, frankly,” Trump told reporters.

Trump was surrounded by popular supermarket items such as instant coffee, sugary breakfast cereals and pastries laid out on tables as he highlighted the cost of everything from food to car insurance and housing. Signs showed rising prices for basic grocery items.

At one point, as Trump was talking about the 2020 election he lost, he noticed a box of cereal.

“I haven’t seen Cheerios in a long time,” Trump said.

“I’m going to take them to my cabin.”

As he turned to go back inside, Trump did not respond to shouted questions about when he last went grocery shopping.

The event came a day after the Labor Department announced that year-over-year inflation had hit its lowest level in more than three years in July, the latest sign that the worst price increases in four decades are fading.

But consumers are still feeling the pinch of higher prices, something the Trump campaign hopes will help motivate voters this fall.

Trump predicted he would beat Harris by more than he would beat Biden “once she’s exposed.”

“People don’t know who she is,” Trump said.

A small crowd of Trump supporters followed his news conference from the sidelines, occasionally applauding him. But without a crowd of thousands to please with meaty attacks on his enemies, Trump stuck more closely to his prepared remarks.

Trump continued to hurl insults at Harris and Biden at an evening event dedicated to Jewish voters, where he was introduced by Republican mega-donor Miriam Adelson before an audience that included a Holocaust survivor.