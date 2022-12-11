United States.- Days ago in the event ‘Women in Entertainment Power 100’Taylor Swift made a series of compliments to the Mexican filmmaker, Guillermo del Toroafter having released the new version of the film of ‘pinocchio‘.

The Mexican had long wanted to make a new film of the disney classic‘pinocchio‘, which is finally available on the Netflix platform.

Recently the interpreter of ‘All too Well’ said he would love to have one imagination so privileged like that of Guillermo del Toro, who even added that during the Covid-19 pandemic he was able to see some of the Mexican productions.

Harry Styles’ ex-girlfriend confessed that the film that the producer from Guadalajara liked the most is ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’, starring Ivana Baquero and Doug Jones in 2006.

“Imagine having that imagination, that visual vocabulary, and that amazing body of work. Have those storytelling ranges and somehow print your distinctive and artistic mark on each work. And still, Guillermo seems to be excited and curious to continue with his work. One day with his mind it would be fascinating, ”said the interpreter.

Faced with such flattery, the award winner oscar He also filled the 32-year-old American artist with praise when questioned at the tribute held in her honor at the MoMa on the words of the singer-songwriter.

Del Toro revealed that the time he had the opportunity to spend time with the beautiful singer, they realized that they share very similar interests.

“I have the greatest admiration for her. We had one of the most stimulating and rewarding conversations. We have many interests in common, and her interest in fable and myth and the origin of fairy tales runs quite deep.”

Likewise, the screenwriter from Guadalajara said that Taylor Swift asked her for some advice Now that she’s the one directing her own music videos, this is because they share the same interest in fairies and sci-fi beings.

“I gave her some books that I thought would be of interest to her, including, very importantly, a book that was helpful to me in making Pan’s Labyrinth called ‘The Science of Fairy Tales,’ which codifies and talks about the fairy tale tradition.