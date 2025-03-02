“I have the feeling that I will never find love, how to stop feeling like that?”

How do I abandon the feeling that I will never find love? Unleashed

– Eldiario.es reader

In a quick online search, the question “How to find love?” leads us directly to several links that advertise apps of quotes and web pages to find “the love of your life”, “the ideal couple” or, in a more humble tone, “the right couple.” For the results in sight, there seems to be a generalized agreement in the statement that, that we are looking for “love”, what we pursue is a type of love that is stabilized in the relationship.

Does the sexual love of lovers deserve, or that of the couple, be the first reference for a word that indicates such a fundamental, urgent, so wide affection with such a huge ability to adapt and metamorphosis? An affection that, in its raw trend, points out the vitality of the bodies and their power to connect, be interdependent, generate pleasure, joy and alliance.

Thinking a little, almost nobody takes to affirm that our ability to love and be loved covers much more here and beyond romantic love. That love awakens and agitates in every day meetings, which appears easily in front of those who approach us in a generous way, without nervousness or demands or allusions of punishment. As a binding energy, love can have trends and preferences, but its power of a priori relationship is indeterminate. As an affection, when present, we recognize it in the body as a hug, a creative tranquility, a bra.

What do we fear when we fear not finding love? We may fear loneliness in a social context that privileges the couple’s time and family

He is the kind joy that arises in front of the benevolent eyes of the friend who does not judge us and is glad to see us every day. Also the experience of tender beauty when we meet the puppy who lives in the room and always enters the elevator celebrating the day with a movement of the tail. We feel it when we empathize with the pain of others, when we are being brave and manage to fight against the violation of the rights of our companions.

The love received, delivered and also the frustrated, is caught to the memories of childhood and plans through the images imbueing any memory. The perception of not being amadxs, or to deliver our love in a context where we are rejected, leaves such a deep brand that sometimes you can only cite and repeat itself again and again. Living out of love is practically impossible, since it would imply a type of isolation equivalent to affective death. So what do we fear when we fear not finding love? We may fear loneliness in a social context that privileges the time of the couple and family.

We have already said this many times, and many times also, far from great narratives and reductionist ideologies, we have been happy and we have felt dear and accompanied by practicing the love of different forms. We know other horizons, experiences, fantasies: friends who create their retirement house together. The widow who speaks happy of life after 40 years of marriage, her dog and travel. However, sometimes, we feel all insufficient bond, we strangle a particular absence, a specific type of intensity whose presence seems to give us access to exceptional life.

Eros’s love, Anne Carson writes, “is a bad longing.” And not with this means that the time of lovers is bad, but that their pure possibility revolts us life, it causes us to take us out. Invented by the Greeks, as Eros figure points out the sudden appearance in the body of the need for an intense encounter. This wanting to get out of the same to get drunk at the limits of one another. This fear fierce that the love encounter never happens.

As Carson explains, the power of Eros is to de -rationalize the body. Therefore, its appearance is not planned or sought, but suffer irremissibly, with a sweetamargo taste. It will not be necessary to strive so much to seek erotic love because Eros does not accept voluntarism. He finds us and us, if we are capable, if we want, if we can sustain it without endangering joy or life, we take over. Meanwhile, with eros or without eros, love will be there, waiting to be practiced, in a quieter place.