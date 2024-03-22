The Princess of Wales clarifies after the many recent speculations: the diagnosis is shocking

From Buckingham Palace they had announced an important message for the subjects. So it was, but few could imagine its content: Kate Middleton has cancer. Various pieces of news had leaked out about the Princess of Wales, starting from the moment of her prolonged hospitalization in the clinic, without official explanations.

The fact that King Charles III had also just left the hospital, with an equally unpleasant announcement, had diverted the media's attention somewhat. On the other hand, with the passing of the days the curiosity of the tabloids and enthusiasts about the court events had become increasingly stronger, bordering on the morbid.

Kate Middleton talks about herself with an open heart: the shocking confession

The manipulated shot on Mother's Day, portraying the entire family, had further fueled fears about the clinical picture. In an official capacity, Prince William's wife explained that she had resorted to photo editing just for fun. An unlikely thesis, claimed the numerous skeptics, and now comes the chilling communication.

Through a video message, the future queen consort revealed that she is being treated for cancer. Without going into detail about the type, he revealed that he had started a course of chemo.

Despite such a delicate moment, Kate appears serene and determined, with a reassuring smile. She tells her followers that she faced a underwent surgery in January, following the sad diagnosis. She speaks with her heart in her hand, eager to be transparent towards those who follow her, because many of her have noticed her absence in recent times.

He is well now, and is taking good care of himself, with the help of a team of fantastic doctors, he adds. She knows, chemo will be tough, but she is confident.

In the final lines, Kate dedicates a thought to the healthcare staff who took care of her, and to those who are facing the same ordeal: they are not alone and together they can overcome this challenge.