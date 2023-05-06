She has decided to get married so her husband can scatter her ashes in Korea. Michela Murgia has stage four cancer

This news has shocked many people. Michelle MurgiaItalian writer, blogger, playwright, literary critic and television commentator, said she has cancer.

Unfortunately the diagnosis was terrible, a stage four cancer. Michela Murgia has revealed that she remains few months of life.

They took five liters of water out of my lung. This time the cancer had started in the kidney. But due to Covid I neglected the checks. I have months left. I’m getting married because the state is asking for a role, my husband will know what to do. Scatter my ashes in the ocean in Korea. I hope I don’t die as long as Meloni is prime minister.

These are Michela’s words in an interview with the Corriere della Sera. The agony of the writer began in 2014, when the intruder has hit a lung. Unfortunately, the metastases have spread. A stage four renal cell carcinoma.

He said he is treating with biopharmaceuticals, hoping to live as long as possible. The doctors have sadly told her that she has months left to live.

Michela Murgia, metastases are already everywhere

An operation would make no sense. The metastases are already in the lungs, bones and brain.

In 2014, during the electoral campaign, he had discovered that “monster” within himself. But Michela Murgia had chosen to don’t spread the newsbecause she didn’t want people to feel sorry for her or to accuse her of exploiting the disease.

I held out, I went to get treatment outside Sardinia. If I had undergone chemotherapy in Cagliari, they would have recognized me and I would have ended up in the newspapers.

The election campaign helped her to think of something else. Because when you have nothing else to think about, cancer becomes the only thing on your mind.

I, on the other hand, got up in the morning and thought about the rally, the planes I had to take, the people, the politics to do.

The news has spread in the last few hours and the affection that the writer is receiving is immense. You have revealed that you have bought a house in Rome with 10 beds for your entire family. She chose to get married to give her husband the chance to fulfill hers last wish and wrote a book entitled “The Three Bowls”. These are bowls that she uses to eat the little she is allowed: