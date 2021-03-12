Image: dpa

“I have some things that I could share or pass on”

Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey can also imagine life as a politician. The Texas actor and producer indicated that he might be running for governor of the Lone Star State next year. “I’m trying to figure out what leadership role I could take on. I have a few things to share or pass on, ”McConaughey told The Balanced Voice podcast on Wednesday. The fifty-one-year-old, who lives in Austin with his wife Camila Alves and three children, had so far stayed away from party politics with Democrats and Republicans. Instead, he repeatedly warned against witch hunts by “extreme left and extreme right” and the dictates of political correctness. “In order to create unity, you have to grapple. At the moment there is no real argument with us because we simply do not recognize other opinions, ”warned McConaughey in a television interview last year. The actor, who won an Oscar in 2014 for his part as an AIDS patient in the drama “Dallas Buyers Club”, would not be the first Hollywood star to take office. Ronald Reagan, Clint Eastwood and Arnold Schwarzenegger were also drawn into politics, at least temporarily. (ceh.)