Fabianne Hayashida She surprised her followers by making a revelation about the relationship she had with her ex-husband, Mario Rangel. The popular 'Chinita' announced her separation at the beginning of December and, since then, she has made it clear that it has been an amicable process and that they both still love each other very much. However, on the morning of December 12, Hayashida released a statement that suggests a complicated situation: she claims that everything has collapsed for her.

Will Fabianne Hayashida testify on any entertainment program?

In a new story uploaded to his official Instagram account, Fabianne She pointed out that she has learned several things that reawakened a feeling of anger in her. In addition, she surprised by commenting that she has already received an invitation to several entertainment programs such as 'Amor y fuego', 'América hoy' and 'Arriba mi gente'.

“You can't imagine how helpless I am for everything I've seen and read now… They have invited me to all the programs: 'Amor y fuego', 'América hoy' and 'Arriba mi gente'. I haven't gone out of respect for Mario, oh well. I have so much anger and so much rage“, he pointed.

What did Fabianne Hayashida say about her ex-husband, Mario Rangel?

Through his official Instagram account, Fabianne She pointed out that she has just found out about a situation involving Mario Rangel and that it has greatly affected her, since she said good things about him.

“You don't know… You will say: 'A week ago, 'China' spoke wonders' and They don't know what happened to me a few days ago. Everything collapsed on me, everything. But anyway, changing the subject, the good thing is that I got married civilly. I just put a signature and that's it. I didn't get married religious, thank God! Things happen for a reason, but hey,” he said.

Has Fabianne Hayashida already divorced Mario Rangel?

After the influencer issued that statement, it was learned that this Tuesday Fabianne Hayashida and Mario Rangel They signed the necessary papers to make their divorce effective under Peruvian law.

The couple had a marriage that lasted a year, and what apparently concluded on good terms was denied by 'Chinita' herself.