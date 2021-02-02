The third wave The pandemic is hitting Spain hard and the health workers who work on the front line suffer the physical and mental exhaustion that comes from dealing with hospital pressure every day. This has been stated by Alma Blanco, ICU nurse at the Hospital 12 de Octubre in Madrid. In a interview with ‘El Intermedio’, the utility told the terrible things it has had to do in the last year: “In general, what you always remember the most are deaths. Especially when they are young patients”.

“It has happened several times, but I have seen two: a boy of 17 and a girl of 18. They are well at home, they start with some respiratory difficulty, they come to the emergency room and call you because there is a cardiorespiratory arrest, you spend a lot of time reviving and that person does not come out. That leaves you devastated”He added.

However, he stressed that “the worst has been the last because that’s what you have left that you could have done something else ”. In this sense, he related the case of the last patient he had to intubate. The man wanted to call his wife to reassure her, but, seeing that he had such fair values, Alma and the doctor who accompanied him told him that he better call her later. “Worst is knowing that this patient, who did not wake up, could not say goodbye to his wife, and that his wife could not say goodbye to him, “he lamented.

Hospital pressure

One of the aspects that worries him the most today is the people who fall ill in the next few days. “Whoever is already in the ICU, that patient will be super well treated and has his bed, but What’s going to happen to the one who gets bad now?”, He raised. And it is that the scene of the center where it works is quite hopeless.

“When they say that 80% of ICU beds are occupied is a lie, 100% are full. What happens is that they have expanded many beds and it seems that those are not full. But when you have three ICUs, you have opened four more and you have three full, you are saturated, the system is collapsed”, He explained regarding the ICU situation at Hospital 12 de Octubre. “You have bad primary care and fatal plants, closing pediatric plants to bring in more COVID adults ”, he concluded.

Precarious conditions

Born in Seville, Blanco arrived in Madrid in March with COVID contract, some contracts that he has described as “precarious”, since they make something as important as finding a flat difficult: “In Madrid, when you rent a flat they ask you for a year and an indefinite contract. To me They make me contracts for six months and tell me that at any moment they will fire me”. It should be remembered that the COVID contracts stipulate that toilets can be transferred at any time “where the Ministry of Health wants.” “If I refuse, I will not work in public health for a year.”

He also revealed that his salary can reach 1,600 the month in which he charges the most. “We are the lowest paid nurses in Spain, in the rest of the communities they charge more ”, he criticized.

Psychological help

Everything experienced has led the health care to feel “Tired” and having to seek psychological help. “I started with anxiety crisis in the second wave ”, he says. The nurse remembers that she was able to manage her first day of ICU COVID well in the second wave, but that in the second it was difficult for her to breathe and she began to cry when she got into the car. There he realized that he needed help: “I have been to the psychologist, it seemed important to me. I thought that if I had an anxiety attack before going to work, I had either gotten the wrong job or needed psychological help. And since I love my job, I decided to seek help ”.

However, even in the worst moments they appear nice memories that shed some light, such as patient recoveries: “The first video call is very nice.” Although the nurse points out that the most positive thing “is the fellowship and the fight”.

Message to politicians and citizens

Finally, Blanco sent a message to politicians, requesting that they prioritize people’s health over the economy: “I understand that these people have to look after an economy, but if we have half a sick population, very ill, with a collapsed healthcare system and dying every day … We can’t have an economy if we are dying. Our priority has to be health today ”.

He also went to citizens to ask them for responsibility. Working with COVID patients has had a strong impact on her personal life: “I handle people with very high viral loads. I see the one who is infected and is in a critical state. Y, Since I don’t want to endanger anyone in my family, I haven’t kissed them for a year. Without hugging my mother, my sister”. For this reason, he does not understand people who go out to party: “I would love for the person who was partying to come to a shift with me. The first time any healthcare person sees a prone patient the impact is very hard. I would tell those people to put the face of a loved one on that patient and wonder if they would like to see him like this. “