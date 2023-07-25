It is not the first time that the actress Natalia Rodríguez (Madrid, 31 years old) participates in a daily fiction. She is one of the protagonists of ‘Mía es la venganza’, the series that Divinity broadcasts now from Monday to Friday at 3:45 p.m., and plays Olivia Sierra, the executive director of the ‘Los Olivos’ sports center and the daughter of Sonia Hidalgo, played by Lydia Bosch. The young woman confronts Mario (José Sospedra), the new and irritating maintenance manager of the club with whom she will fall hopelessly in love; a man who, at the same time, arrives to exact revenge on his mother. Telecinco’s latest bet on fiction moved to the thematic channel in search of a second chance after the poor audience data on the main Mediaset channel.

How was your arrival in the series? Initially there was another cast.

-It was a stressful situation, we are not going to lie to you. What really happened came out in many media. This was a bit rushed, because they gave me three days’ notice, basically. The truth is that the reception was very good. The team, in general, is in the same boat. And here we are, in a daily series that, like all of them, is built over time. It wasn’t something so traumatic and drastic. The character is built as they write it or relate it to others, because the chemistry you have with your teammates is very important. I am very different from Olivia and, in the end, each actor brings his essence to the character.

-And suddenly, they tell him that his fictional mother is Lydia Bosch.

-Continuing with the previous question, I think that since everything was so hasty, I didn’t realize until a month later that my mother in ‘Vengeance is Mine’ was Lydia Bosch. And I think that my own mother told me precisely because she is a huge fan of hers and keeps sending her audios of her saying ‘Lydia, I love you’ (laughs). What can I say? Well, she has won the lottery for me, really. The same thing is always said with colleagues, but, for example, I have known José Sospedra for millions of years. And Lydia is an incredible woman, I have seen few people who work as hard as her. She is brutal and we have clicked a lot. There is a better relationship behind the scenes than in fiction.

-Was it difficult to combine a daily series with your personal and social life?

-Life? What a life? (laughs) During the shooting the hours vary a little. There are days that I have more recordings, others less. At the beginning it was a bit tougher also because of the time. We recorded like it was summer, but it was winter. And well, these classic things that always happen in all shoots…. It is true that at the beginning it was a bit more ‘full time’, but now everything is going a bit smoother and I have more of a social life. I have time for a beer.

arrival in the series "It was a bit rushed, because they gave me three days notice, basically"

-Other actors say that the daily series were reviled, but now the level of quality has been raised.

-The idea that people have of a newspaper series is as if it were the younger sister. This is what the film actors and actresses also said on television. I think that this is also changing with the appearance of platforms. Very good products can be made daily. I have done many daily series, and it is not to belittle others or anything, but I simply believe that ‘Vengeance is mine’ is something very different. Neither better nor worse. It is a production that has a brutal quality. It has nothing to envy from a ‘prime time’ series. So I think so. The level is rising and we were not used to it.

-On the set of ‘Mía es la venganza’ you previously recorded other series, right?

-I have recorded two series on this set. I shot ‘Alta mar’ for Netflix and also the fiction of ‘Isabel’ on TVE, where she played Carolina from Aragón. But I had never seen such a display and so large. We even have stables with horses. I had not experienced anything like this. They had to teach me how to ride a horse in record time and I took it quite well. When I have more time I will dedicate it to it. And as Lydia Bosch pointed out, the set is all real.