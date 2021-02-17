Vicente Carlos Campillo opened the presentation ceremony for Loreto, the new Real Murcia coach: «He is a former home player, he showed his good goalscoring skills and got two promotions here. I was lucky enough to train him and I got to know him inside and it was a satisfaction. The challenge is to qualify for the Pro League, this club is demanding, “said the former coach.

Julio Algar is the great supporter of the Sevillian coach: «He comes to try to add, to achieve the goal. He knows very well the requirement. For me he has enough experience to get this done. I do not bring Loreto because he is my friend, I bring him because I think he can move forward with this situation. I think it can work now. He has many experiences and experiences that will help him, “said Algar, explaining the reasons for the dismissal of Adrián Hernández:” Watching Linares’ game we realized that the team hit rock bottom. Something had to be changed.

Loreto returns to Real Murcia eighteen years later of leaving the grana club: «Football gives you these things, it brings you back together with people you appreciate a lot. I lived here for a few happy years », assured the new coach grana. The Sevillian did not want to give too many clues about his style: “My game proposal is to win”, and acknowledged that “since I left Zaragoza I have been following Second B, Murcia I have seen all the games.”

For the new Real Murcia coach all players start from scratch: «I don’t give lineups to anyone, no matter how old I am». He does not want to look beyond next week: «I have only seen that we are three points behind and that we have to win on Sunday. If we do, everything will look different and the players will regain confidence. We will see everything differently. I just want the players to have faith again. Loreto hung up his boots fifteen years ago, but he maintains some of the hallmarks of when he was a footballer: «My philosophy as a footballer has also led to the bench. I do not negotiate the lack of work and I like intense teams, “he says.