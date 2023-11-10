Can I replace my old computer with a tablet? It is a question that is repeated with some frequency. And my answer so far has always been the same: it depends on what you want to do. And yes, it sounds ambiguous, but using it to browse the Internet or watch some multimedia content is not the same as using it to edit video or work.

The truth is that this division is increasingly blurred, and the most modern and complete tablets have little to envy of some computers in terms of configuration. Serve as an example 2022 iPad Prowhich has the same processor (an M2) as the latest Macbook Air and even that 13 inch Macbook Pro; wave Surface Pro 9 from Microsoft, which has a 12th generation Intel Core i5 or i7 depending on the model chosen.

These are precisely two of the three devices that I have chosen to test firsthand and respond with greater guarantees to the initial question of whether a computer can currently be replaced by a tablet for any task. The third is an option with Android – the first two have iPadOS and Windows, respectively -: the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus tablet.

And I have selected them for several reasons: first for their performance; the second because it works with different operating systems and I wanted to check if there are differences between one and the other; and the third and last because they can be used together with keyboards and stylus Without those I do not consider to be an optimal option for this test. There is a handicap, yes: they are quite expensive products – more than 1,000 euros – so a priori it is possible that many users will not be compensated for the change.

iPad Pro and iPadOS

Apple’s iPad Pro, this time in its 12.9-inch version, is very large for a tablet. On the one hand, that can take away some comfort during transport (it weighs almost 700 grams by itself); But since what we are talking about here is analyzing its performance, I have to say that it has been a pleasure for me to work in front of its screen: it is almost like a compact laptop. To do this, yes, I have accompanied it with the Magic Keyboard and the 2nd generation Apple Pencil.

The viewing surface, in addition to being large, reproduces images very fluidly (it incorporates ProMotion technology) and with a great level of detail, it is sharp and bright… and responds without any delay to both finger touch and interactions with he stylus: in this case, you don’t even need to touch the screen with its tip, because its pointer is floating and you just have to bring it closer for the screen to recognize it.

The same feeling that everything flows is had when using it; It doesn’t matter what task you’re doing, the iPad Pro flies: high-quality video editing, photo editing, graphically intensive games… So day-to-day work has gone completely smoothly, including in multitasking mode. This tablet could perfectly replace a laptop with special mention to its keyboard, which is really comfortable, with practically no errors when typing and which allows you to place the screen at the angle that best suits your needs. We have encountered a limitation (which may be important), yes, which is its operating system. It works with iPadOS, which limits the programs and applications that we can use to those present in the App Store. And it’s definitely not a Mac.

Surface Pro 9 with Windows

As it could not be otherwise, the Microsoft tablet works with Windows 11 Home. And that is precisely its greatest attraction: we can install practically any program we want. The overall performance is very positive whatever you do. The limit is in the graphics that, when integrated, can be adjusted for very specific design or editing work.

If with the iPad Pro we said that it was large and that made it difficult to carry, in this case that feeling is even greater, with a 13-inch screen and about 900 grams of weight. It has an aspect ratio of 3:2, which gives us a clue that it precisely seeks to perform in tasks related to productivity and not so much to leisure. The counterpart is in its autonomy which, in the tests, has not reached a full day of work (it remains at about 6-7 hours of use).

As for its accessories, we have accompanied it with the Signature Keyboard, which comes with a touch pen. This keyboard is characterized by its softness to the touch and, compared to other proposals, we found it somewhat less comfortable and noisier. In addition, its design means that the angle cannot be adjusted, so it detracts from ergonomics.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, the option with Android

Most likely, if I had to recommend a tablet with the Android operating system among the wide range of brands and models on the market – it is the most popular and abundant option – I would opt for a model from the Korean firm: its finishes are Good, it offers many configuration options to adapt to different needs and, in general, its performance is usually positive. All that said: Android for productivity-related tasks? It would be my last option. And, although the Google store is full of thousands and thousands of applications, not all of them are optimized for use on tablets nor do I feel that they cover all needs. For the most basic ones (multimedia playback, games, text processing, some image editing, email…) it is more than covered. This comment can be extrapolated to its performance: this particular model is one of the most powerful – if not the most – with the Android operating system at the moment. But still, its configuration is below the previous options. In this case, for example, it works with a Snapdragon 8 gen 2 processor; the same as the Korean Galaxy S23 smartphones.

For the rest, highlight a 12.4-inch touch screen with a quality that has nothing to envy of the iPad Pro or the Surface Pro 9. Its keyboard case (Book Cover Keyboard) is made up of two elements, one that covers the back of the device (and also serves to store the stylus) and the keyboard area. The system itself is not very comfortable, it tends to become unpinned, but the user experience during text entry has been adequate.

In conclusion…

After several weeks of testing using only a tablet to work and perform other leisure-related tasks instead of my usual computer, my conclusion is clear: there are currently models that allow you to perform very similar tasks in both cases. So the change could be viable. Would I definitely replace my computer? Clearly not. The size of the screen and the comparative cost between one type of equipment and the other (powerful tablets are much more expensive) make me continue with my PC.

