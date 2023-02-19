Mexico.- “I am madeleine mccann“, Wrote one 21 year old through their social networks, who think you can be the missing girl in Portugal in 2007.

In a post on Instagram, the young woman listed the reasons why she thinks it could be the little girl disappeared on a family vacation in Portugal.

“I have a mark in the same eye,” he said, in addition to a freckle on his legs just like the characteristics that were granted from madeleine mccann in its disappearance.

“The police investigators from the UK and Poland they try to ignore me”, he assured, and even added that he confronted the man who abused her, who assures that he is the father of the subject indicated by the Maddie McCann case.

“I confronted my abuser two weeks ago and told him that I know that the person suspected in the Maddie’s case is her son”.

She asked for help through her networks because the authorities ignore her, while she continued to upload photos and videos of the alleged evidence.

“I think I may be Madeleine. I need a DNA test”, he stressed.

Through a video, he compared his physical features with those of Madeleine, in addition to the striking resemblance to Madeleine’s parents.

What happened to the Madeleine McCann case?

madeleine mccann is a british girl that disappeared in portugal in 2007 during a family vacation.

In 2020, the suspect in the case of her disappearance, Christian B. was in prison in Portugal twice before the disappearance of the minor.

Furthermore, in 2016 the German suspect was arrested for abuse sex to a minor, for which he remains in prison.

The authorities added that this is the possible suspect in Madeleine’s disappearance, however, from the Madeleine’s whereabouts there was no further information.