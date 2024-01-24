*Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of execution methods that may be disturbing to some readers.

The first time Kenneth Eugene Smith was going to die, executioners at a penitentiary in Alabama spent several hours attempting his execution.

They tied the condemned man to a stretcher in the so-called “death chamber” of Holman Correctional Facility and attempted to inject him with a lethal mixture of chemicals.

But they failed.

Unable to open a vein, which Smith's lawyers say left him with numerous incisions, they ceased the attempt when the clock struck midnight and the state's execution order expired.

That was in November 2022. Now, the Alabama government will try to run him again.

This time they have authorized a plan to suffocate Smith by tying an airtight mask to his face and forcing him to inhale pure nitrogen, an inert gas that would deprive his body of oxygen.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights declared last week that this method, never used before, could constitute torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, and called for it to be discontinued.

A final appeal ruling has yet to be handed down after a federal court rejected his attorneys' request for an injunction. Smith is scheduled to be executed this Thursday.

Smith was one of two men convicted in 1989 of the murder the previous year of a preacher's wife, Elizabeth Sennett, who was stabbed and beaten to death in a $1,000 contract killing.

He is one of the only men in modern America to be “executed twice”, and the first to be subjected to nitrogen gas.

'My body is disintegrating'

Eugene Kenneth Smith has spent decades on death row at Holman Correctional Facility.

“My body is disintegrating, I keep losing weight,” Smith told the BBC in a written response to questions posed through an intermediary.

In Alabama, face-to-face meetings between journalists and death row inmates are prohibited.

We contacted him by phone at the end of last week, but he asked us not to interview him because, as he said, he was feeling very ill.

“I'm nauseous all the time. I get panic attacks regularly… This is just a small part of what I've been dealing with on a daily basis. Torture, basically,” she wrote.

He called on Alabama authorities to “stop [la ejecución] before it is too late”.

The state maintains that nitrogen gas killing causes rapid unconsciousness, but has not presented any plausible evidence.

Medical experts and activists have warned of the risk that it could be a disaster, that Smith could have violent seizures until he is in a vegetative state.

And they even warn of the possibility of gas leaking from the mask and killing others in the room, including Smith's religious advisor, the Reverend Jeff Hood.

“I'm sure Kenny isn't afraid of dying, he's made that very clear. But I think he's afraid of being tortured even more in the process.”says Hood, who has signed a document that legally separates the state from the dangers of a nitrogen leak.

“I will be several meters away from him, and I have been warned repeatedly by several medical experts that I am risking my life by doing this. If there is any type of leak in the hose, if there is any type of leak in the mask, in the seal around from his face, it could undoubtedly cause a nitrogen leak into the room,” the reverend acknowledges to the BBC.

An intolerable danger

According to an expert and co-author of a UN investigation, this execution represents an intolerable level of danger.

As an associate professor of anesthesiology at Emory University School of Medicine, Dr. Joel Zivot accuses Alabama authorities of having a “terrible” record of “cruel” executions.

“I guess I have to conclude that Kenneth Smith must be the baddest man in America, because the state of Alabama is so hell-bent on executing him that they are willing to kill other people to kill him.“Zivot tells the BBC.

“Imagine a firing squad where all the witnesses are lined up next to the person who is going to be executed, and they are made to sign waivers, because it turns out that the guys you have are not very good shots, so it is possible Let them also shoot others.

“These are some of the things I can imagine that could happen with nitrogen gas,” says the expert.

“What we know about nitrogen gas is that, in a first study with healthy volunteers, almost all of them had generalized seizures within the first 15 to 20 seconds of breathing.”

In that case, Smith would lose consciousness before suffering a series of violent spasms.

Failed attempts

Alabama has one of the highest per capita execution rates in the United States and currently has 165 people on death row.

Since 2018, the state has been responsible for three failed lethal injection attempts in which the condemned survived.

The rulings led to an internal investigation that placed much of the blame on the prisoners themselves.

The report established that the prisoners' lawyers tried to save their lives by “running out the clock” with last-minute court appeals to stay the execution.

According to the review, this put “unnecessary pressure on deadlines” for executioners.

This time, the team will have a longer “window,” rather than the midnight deadline, to execute Smith.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who has the power to stop judicial executions, declined to comment on the experts' warnings and accusations against the state.

The Attorney General's Office called the UN's concerns “as unfounded as Smith's.”

“The trial court reviewed Smith's challenge, heard from multiple medical experts, and determined that Smith's concerns about nitrogen hypoxia were 'speculative' and 'theoretical,'” the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

“We intend to proceed with his execution on January 25,” he added.

State Rep. Reed Ingram, a Republican who voted to authorize execution by nitrogen gas, rejects the U.N. criticism.

“I don't know if it's degrading, I don't know if it's inhumane, but I think we're getting better. I think the process can be better than what was done to the victim,” he told the BBC.

“Our governor is a Christian. She has studied this whole issue and believes it is reasonable. I am sure she finds it difficult, but it is the law,” he added.

The BBC contacted Elizabeth Sennett's family, who said they would not comment until Thursday.

In 1996 a jury recommended life in prison without parole for Smith, but the judge rejected it and sentenced him to death.

At his trial he admitted to having been present when the victim was murdered, but says he did not participate in the attack.

