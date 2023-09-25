A new controversy has arisen in the world of entertainment, since supposedly the producer Alejandro Gou lashed out against Wendy Guevara ensuring thatShe’s an influencer and not an actressso it shouldn’t be in some play, but that wasn’t all.

And the annoyance of Alejandro Gou producer of musicals like Vaselinewas upset because Wendy Guevara, who is on tour, is not a prepared person, but she also supposedly called him sir, which is why many Internet users they called him transphobic.

“I have nothing against the man, but she is a network and influencer, she has no reason to be doing theater shows, she has no preparation,” were supposedly the statements of Alejandro Gouwho supposedly in the past maintained a good relationship with Wendy Guevara.

Alejandro Gou gave everything to Wendy Guevara/instagram

For those who don’t know, Wendy Guevara has been gaining great popularity since it came out of The House of Famous Mexicoalthough he has also been filled with a lot of hate, which is why he has had various run-ins with other celebrities in the entertainment industry.

“Well I say it again, it’s not Wendy’s fault, she is a product, if they look for it they are obviously going to sell it, in any case it is the fault of the people who watch these types of shows, but I don’t understand the annoyance, people are free to buy and see what they want”, “What are you angry about, if there are already many supposed influencers who do theater, there is no longer a need to study a basic acting course to be in a theater giving a show, or they are going to tell me That that little donkey and her comadre la turbulence are actors, well no!!”, the networks write.

