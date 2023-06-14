French footballer Kylian Mbappé He insisted this Wednesday, June 14, on his intention to continue next season at PSG, to whom he had already communicated his refusal to extend his contract until 2025, and assured that he has not asked to go to Real Madrid either.

“I have not asked (PSG) to be sold or go to Real Madrid. I only confirmed that I do not want to activate the extra year provided for in the contract. We have never talked about a renewal with PSG, but I am happy to stay here next season”, he explained in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport.

In addition, Mbappé criticized the current football project in the French capital: “At the highest level, for a competitor like me, the objective is to win all the titles. We knew there were shortcomings that sooner or later you end up paying for. You have to learn from mistakes of each season, so as not to repeat them every time,” he said.

(Also: Kylian Mbappé: the figure that Real Madrid will put up for him, a long ticket, is filtered).

Mbappé makes history at PSG.

PSG would go seriously with the sale of Mbappé

However, Paris Saint-Germain are genuinely willing to transfer their star Kylian Mbappé this summer, the club insists in the French press, even if it means starting a new sporting project from scratch.

“The door will be open. We have started phase 2 of the new project, which is based on the collective and not on the individual. If we have to rebuild, we will.“, assures a club source this Wednesday in L’Equipe.

The same message is distilled in le parisienPSG’s favorite means of sending messages: if the player refuses to extend his contract, he will be transferred this summer. It is a radical change in an entity that nothing in money since the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar bought it in 2011, which allows it to fish in other people’s fishing grounds (like Neymar’s clause for 222 million in 2017) and reject dizzying offers for its players (like when he ignored 200 million euros from Real Madrid for Mbappé in 2021).

(You can read: Lionel Messi makes a drastic decision with his participation in the 2026 World Cup).

L’Equipe points out that in the last hours there have been several contacts between both parties to try to overcome the club’s surprise for the letter that Mbappé sent on Monday to reiterate that he will not renew after the end of next season. The player himself spoke with the club’s sports advisor, the Portuguese Luis Campos, and the striker’s mother, Fayza Lamari, did the same with the PSG president, Nasser al Khelaifi.

Even so, in the Parisian entity they still do not understand why Mbappé sent a letter that was not necessary to expose his will, and even more so at this moment. In that letter, the player confirmed his decision, verbally communicated on July 15, not to accept the possibility of playing a third season at PSG after the two he had just signed.

(Of your interest: Usain Bolt: what a class! Do not miss the great goal he scored in England).

The French media wonder why Mbappé, who at the end of May 2022 had announced his renewal to the delirium of the fans in the Parque de los Príncipe, when he put on the shirt with the famous number 2025, decided so quickly not to exercise the option for a third year. The summer market had not yet closed, with which the player was not happy, since he wanted the club to sign a reference number 9, specifically the Pole Robert Lewandowsky, who ended up joining Barcelona. And Mbappé had not yet openly expressed the disagreements from last season, first for playing as a center forward and then for the use of his image – without his consent – of him in the club’s season ticket campaign for the next season. .

In any case, the player assures that he wants to fulfill his last year of contract -as he already did yesterday in a statement and on his social networks- but the club insists on at least getting an economic return from him.

But, after the free departure of Lionel Messi, who did not renew his contract, and without hope with Neymar (31 years old, very prone to injuries and with four more years signed), Mbappé was the cornerstone of the new Parisian project that PSG I wanted to make a bigger group, with fewer stars and more French players, young and hungry for titles.

(Also: Mbappé gives the lunge to Paris Saint Germain: new blow after the departure of Messi).

Without Mbappé, captain of the French team and symbol of French football, that reconstruction will have to start even lower. And then there is the question of whether, in a hypothetical player output, PSG will be able to attract a top coach, once they have decided to dismiss Christophe Galtier, decision not yet announced but already taken, according to all the media.

The German Julian Nagelsmann is the best placed for the position, but without Mbappé the bench is surely less appealing, in a club whose real objective is to win the Champions League and who have little patience with coaches who do not go far in the tournament.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO