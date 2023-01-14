Mexico.- Senator Ricardo Monreal assured that decided to stay in Morena and continue fighting to win the presidential candidacy heading to the 2024 electionafter his permanence in the party was in doubt after his vote against the electoral reform.

In an interview from the Senate, Ricardo Monreal affirmed that he wants to “win the good” the presidential candidacy of Morenafor which reason he will remain firm in his fight within the 4T party, without the desire to “advance the eve”, given the internal divisions due to the uncovering of the “corcholatas”.

“Yes, stay firm, my fight is going to be within Morena, I want to win the good one. We realized and we have realized that advancing the eve has not been positive because there are already internal divisions that we do not like that the possibility of Morena’s victory in 2024 goes through or through the Morena unit, “Monreal responded to being questioned on the subject.

The leader of the Morenista senators reiterated that there must be an “even floor” for all the candidates for the candidacy, at the same time that he said he was calm due to his political experience and his proposal, since he considers himself capable of “leading the country” towards a stage better than the current one.

“I have not abandoned the idea of ​​fighting within Morena, with clear rules, with an even floor, with an equal opportunity for all; and for this reason I am very calm, because I believe that I not only have a proposal, I have accumulated political experience, but that I have equanimity and I have consideration for leading the country towards better economic, political, social, and cultural development stages than the ones we now have”, exposed.

Ricardo Monreal considered that if one of the “corcholatas” leaves Morena, the party’s victory in the 2024 elections would be put at risk, so maintaining the unity of the movement is essential to guarantee the continuity of the 4T.

After speculation about his possible departure from Morena as a result of his rapprochement with the opposition and his vote against ‘Plan B’ of the electoral reform, the legislator declared that during December his conviction was accentuated that “Mexico needs to continue with the process of political transition“.

The morenista recognized that his party must apply itself to the problems that affect the country, such as violence, where he has insisted on reviewing the security strategy, in addition to the fact that they must “translate the speech into facts” and fulfill the commitments that were made in 2018, when the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) began.

“In the case of violence, in the case of organized crime, I have insisted, and it is not an attitude of disrespect for authority, but I have insisted on the review of the public security strategy,” Monreal remarked.

