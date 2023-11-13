Right-wing liberal candidate stated that he is willing to “receive” the pontiff in Argentina

Argentine presidential candidate Sergio Massa (Unión por la Patria) once again asked Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza) if he would apologize to Pope Francis for calling him a “evil representative”.

“If it makes you and the people of Argentina calm, I have no problem apologizing to the pope. When you make a mistake, you apologize and it’s over.”declared the liberal right candidate in response to Massa.

Still in response to the question, Milei said that he is willing to “receiving the pope in Argentina”.

Massa and Milei participated in the last presidential debate before the 2nd round of elections this Sunday night (12.nov.2023). The election will be on November 19th.

“MALIGNANT”

In the 1st presidential debate, on October 1st, Massa told Milei that he would give him space to publicly recant with the pontiff for the offenses made against the religious leader.

“Argentina has millions of Catholic faithful and you offended the head of the Catholic Church […]who is the most important Argentine in history”he said.

In addition to Milei cursing the pope and saying that he “embodied the evil one”in an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, the deputy said that Francisco has “affinity with bloody dictatorships”.

Still in the first debate, the right-wing liberal claimed to have apologized to the religious leader, but was denied by the Catholic Church. Ecclesiastical authorities said Milei had not spoken to Francis publicly or privately.

Meet the candidates:

Javier Milei La Libertad Avanza coalition

Born on October 22, 1970 in Buenos Aires, Milei He has a degree in economics from the University of Belgrano. He has 2 master’s degrees from the Institute of Economic and Social Development and the Torcuato di Tella University.

He was chief economist at the private pension company Máxima AFJP and the financial advisory company Estudio Broda.

He also worked as a senior economist at HSBC and as an economic advisor to the military and former deputy Antonio Domingo Bussi, accused of crimes against humanity committed when he was governor of Tucumán.

The 52-year-old Argentine is also a member of B20 (Business 20), a dialogue group related to the G20 for the business sector, and the World Economic Forum. He has also served as a university professor of economics subjects.

Argentine presidential candidate Javier Milei, 52, with supporters during a campaign in the country

In politics, Milei was elected deputy in 2021. He presents himself as a right-wing conservative politician “different from anything else out there” and use the motto “against the political caste”, which, according to the deputy, refers to Argentine politicians who live off the State, make policies “against the population” and that do not solve the country’s problems.

Sergio Massa Union for the Patria party

Sergio Tomás Massa, 51 years old, was born on April 28, 1972 in the city of San Martín, in the province of Buenos Aires. He has a degree in Law from the University of Belgrano.

His political career began in 1999, when he was elected provincial deputy of Buenos Aires. Three years later, in 2002, he was appointed by the then Argentine president, Eduardo Duhalde, to command the Anses (National Social Security Administration). He held the position for 5 years.

In 2007, Massa, already a supporter of Kirchnerism – a left-wing political ideology related to former president Néstor Kirchner and Cristina Kirchner, current vice-president of Argentina –, was elected mayor of the city of Tigre, in the province of Buenos Aires.

However, he had to leave his position after being appointed, in July 2009, Chief of Staff to then president Cristina Kirchner. He remained in the position for almost 1 year. After this period, Massa returned to Tigre’s mayorship, and was re-elected in 2011. He also served as national deputy from 2013 to 2017 and from 2019 to 2022.

Argentine presidential candidate Sergio Massa, 51, during a campaign in the country

In the 2019 presidential elections, the lawyer even considered his candidacy, but withdrew to support the ticket of Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner, current rulers of Argentina.

On August 3, 2022, Massa left his position as deputy and became the 3rd Minister of Economy under Fernández’s administration. He came to command the body after the president decided to unify the ministries of Economy, Productive Development and Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries in an attempt to centralize actions to solve the country’s economic crisis.

ELECTIONS

Argentine presidential elections are held every 4 years. Candidates for the Presidency need at least 45% of the valid votes – excluding blanks and null votes – or 40% and a difference of 10 percentage points in relation to the other candidates to win in the 1st round.

According to National Electoral Directorate of Argentina, voters must present an ID at their polling station to vote. The poll worker hands over an empty envelope and the voter goes to a booth, the so-called “dark room”.

Then, the voter selects the preference ballot for the candidates in dispute (individual or by party) and inserts it into the package. Then, deposit it in the ballot box and sign the electoral register. Envelopes with irregularities, such as more than one candidate, are considered invalid votes.

According to the National Electoral Codethe vote is counted as null when it is issued on an unofficial note, or one that contains erasures, or contains foreign objects. Already the white vote This is when the envelope is empty or contains paper of any color, without inscriptions or images.

Voting in national elections is mandatory for all citizens aged 18 to 70. Voters who do not vote and do not justify their absence are prevented from running for public office. Anyone who does not vote must pay a fine ranging from 50 to 500 pesos (around R$0.70 to R$6.96), depending on the region in which the vote takes place. In Brazil, anyone who does not justify their absence must pay a fine of R$3.51 for each round not voted.

Currently, Argentina has 35.8 million voters, 449 thousand of whom live abroad. The country’s total population is 46.2 million.

