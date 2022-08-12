Els: „My day starts at 5 am, I am really a morning person. I want to use as many hours of the day as possible. I go through the mail first, then I go for a walk with the dog. I have two paid part-time jobs: I am a taxi driver in student transport and I work for broadcaster ML5, in the Roermond, Maasgouw and Leudal region. I am responsible for the TV programming there and sometimes I present a radio program. My first taxi ride is at 7 o’clock, then I take students to school. In the taxi I think of all kinds of things: private things, items for the broadcaster, everything is mixed up with me, I’m not that structured. The taxi gives structure to my life, the broadcasting work continues continuously. It’s a bit of an addiction to deal with news. Recently, for the first time in three years, I did not work for the broadcaster on Sundays.

“When I’m back home, I’ll call around a bit for the broadcaster. Between two and five in the afternoon I have taxi rides for schools again. I do that five days a week and I usually work on weekends too. I eat a quick but healthy meal in the evening, I don’t pay much attention to that. Then the TV turns on, which I love. In the meantime, I read a book and listen to the radio. I pick up what I find interesting. I always end the day with With a view to tomorrow on NPO Radio 1. And when I lie awake at night, I listen to a podcast. The fact that I listen to so many things also has to do with the fact that I have tinnitus. When it’s quiet around me, the ringing in the ears takes over. And that while I’m actually a quiet person, even if you wouldn’t say that.

“I have little time for a social life. I meet enough people in the taxi and in my broadcasting work. I call friends every now and then and see them about once a month. I used to be a theater animal, but I’m too busy for that now. I watch movies at home, in my own bubble. The walks with my labrador are my zen moments. Then I try to turn everything off.”

Els Bruinen (62) followed a teacher training course in Dutch and French and did the French translation course. She worked as an au pair in France and lived there for a total of about ten years. She worked at the ANWB, among others. Since returning to the Netherlands, she has lived with her dog in Neer, Limburg, and is a part-time taxi driver and part-time employee of the local broadcaster ML5. Els has an average income.

Castle in the Dordogne

“I grew up on a farm in Limburg, in a nice and social family, but I thought: the world has more to offer. And I wanted to experience that. I went to France as an au pair and worked in the hospitality industry in Switzerland. Back in the Netherlands I followed the teacher training course in Dutch and French, then the translator course in French. I then worked for twenty years at the ANWB in The Hague and a number of summers at the emergency center in Lyon. After that I started doing all kinds of freelance projects: company relocations, marketing, executive secretariats and so on. At that time I had a good income. I also received a few inheritances, so I could buy a house in Amsterdam. After that I bought two more houses and sold them again. Thanks to that money, I had no financial worries.

“In 2005 I left for France again. I had had enough of Amsterdam. When I saw a film about farmers in France, that atmosphere gripped me. I wanted that too. I then went to work in a bed and breakfast. I thought I would always stay there, but because I earned almost nothing, I decided to look further. After that I started doing PR for a castle in the Dordogne, I managed several campsites and I did chalet management in winter sports areas. All in all, I lived in France for about ten years.”

Actress

“In 2012 I returned to the Netherlands to take care of my mother. Work was hard to find then. I was able to work as a home help, got my driver’s diploma for taxi transport, worked behind the checkout of a gas station, as an actress in a museum and in an outlet. But I had a lot of trouble living in the Netherlands again. France fitted me like a jacket, I loved speaking French every day, I liked civilization, there is cheerfulness in the French, they can enjoy themselves so much! I miss that in the Netherlands.

“I have started many new things in my life. I need that kick. I seek adventure, want to experience and learn things. I have consciously never committed myself, a relationship does not fit into my life. If I want to talk, I’ll call someone. Because of all the experiences and impressions in my life I always have something to think about.

“My goal is that at the end of my life I can say that I did everything I wanted. But I have already achieved that, so my life has already passed at 62. I now do things that I enjoy and that earn me some money. I live simply. I rent an old rectory in Neer, a very spiritual place where the light shines beautifully through the stained glass windows, and which I have decorated with a mishmash of things. I have no plans for the rest of my life. If something comes to mind today or tomorrow, I’ll do it. I like not knowing what’s going to happen next. You have to let yourself be a little surprised.”

How is she doing?

living Els lives in the former rectory in the Limburg village of Neer. Transport She does a lot by car and on foot. “I live in a village and have to travel a lot to other villages for my broadcasting work, then public transport is not convenient. And in the car I can easily take things like a camera with me.” Pet A blond labrador. “He is my mirror. He shows me through his look that sometimes I need to slow down a bit. He can be very wild, but he can also be calm. Shows maladaptive behavior, but is also a good listener. We look like each other.” Sport Els has a personal trainer whom she goes to every fortnight. She also goes to the gym once a week, “to grow old in good health”. Save “No. I put what I have left in my savings account, but not for a special purpose.” Last major release A car. “I traded in my four-wheel drive for a small car. I still had that four-wheel drive from France, where I needed it in the mountains.”

