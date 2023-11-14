Dimitri Fricano, sentenced to 30 years for the murder of Erika Preti, was sent under house arrest in recent days: the first words

The correspondents of Afternoon 5 they intercepted Dimitri Fricano while returning to his home in Biella. The 34-year-old was recently released from prison and sent under house arrest, 6 years after the terrible crime of his then girlfriend Erika Preti. The words of the man, of his father and of Erika’s father.

In recent days it is a news story has come back to the fore particularly bloody, which occurred onJune 11, 2017over six years ago.

The fact in question is that of the brutal femicide of Erika Pretiwhich occurred on the morning of that day in a villa in San Teodoro, Sardinia, where a young engaged couple from Biella, Dimitri Fricano, 30 years old, and Erika Preti, 27, were spending a few days of vacation.

Following a quarrelborn for trivial reasons, the boy held a knife and hit his partner for 57 timesbrutally killing her.

The young man I confess the crime about a month later and was subsequently sentenced to serve 30 years in prison.

Last November 9, the Court decided to release Fricano from prison and let him continue his sentence under the regime of House arrestdue to the conditions of the subject himself.

In fact, Fricano suffers from a serious form of obesity and is a hyper smoker (over 100 cigarettes a day). Which, the judges explained, makes the risk of cardiovascular problems very high and therefore also impossible for him to remain in an environment without suitable infrastructure for him, such as prison.

The words of Dimitri Fricano

The correspondents of Afternoon 5 they have the 34-year-old was intercepted while he was returning to his home in Biella with his father and they asked him questions about the issue. Here’s what Dimitri said:

I would have liked to die instead of Erika. I haven’t lived since that day. I went crazy that day. I lived for her. I live in a wheelchair, I can die at any moment, I am at risk of my life continuously.

His fatherhe instead said:

It was a tragedy and in a tragedy there are those who end well and those who end badly. My son himself said that he would have liked to die instead of Erica. He was out of his mind and when you go out of your mind there’s little you can do. It wasn’t a feminicide, it was a fight between boys.

The shock of Erika’s parents

Already following the release from prison of his former son-in-law, Fabrizio PretiErika’s father, had defined the judges’ decision as one “stab in the heart” And an injustice.

Words also reiterated in the program Mediasetafter listening live the statements of Dimitri and his father: