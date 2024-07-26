“I don’t have a job. I have nothing. No one will believe in me.” Giuseppe Pietralito’s fear was all there, in a few words confided to his lawyers. He feared what was beyond the bars. The future without redemption, without a prospect, without an opportunity. Freedom? In his eyes, locked up in Rebibbia prison since August 2022, it seemed like damnation. So yesterday he killed himself in his cell, in section G12. He tampered with the door to delay rescue. Then he tightened the sheet around his neck until he stopped breathing.

Thirty years old, originally from Syracuse, he was serving a definitive sentence for various crimes related to the drug market. Mostly dealing. In prison he worked, he took care of the shopping for the other inmates. He was a “porter”, or so they say. Commitments, responsibilities, which marked his daily life.

“Lively, joyful,” says those who knew him well. Some discouragement at the beginning of his detention, linked to loneliness. To being far from his teenage daughter. Then he begins to write to a woman. She outside prison, he from his cell. Letters follow other letters. Stories, confidences. A friendship that becomes something more. There was the problem of the interviews. The guarantor intervenes, the lawyers intervene and the couple begins to meet every Thursday.

Just the day before yesterday, then, what should have been good news: Giuseppe Pietralito would be released in 2026 and not in 2030. “We had managed to obtain the continuation of the crimes. We were already evaluating the permits and so on”, explains the lawyer Federica Carmen Gomma. “I don’t know what happened from one day to the next. We are in a disastrous prison situation. We need support in terms of proximity, listening and attention to the inmates. But there are few operators and those who are fragile are abandoned to themselves”. The lawyer Carmen Gomma intends to get to the bottom of the matter that ended up on the table of the public prosecutor Giovanni Battista Bertolini.

Giuseppe Pietralito has always kept his difficulties, his shadows, to himself. Never a problem, never a complaint. In that prison, where out of 1170 places there are 1564 inmates and overcrowding is 146%, the thirty-year-old did not make any issues. His frailties? No one seems to have noticed them.



And the guarantor of prisoners in Lazio Stefano Anastasìa explains it well: «Yet another death in prison, for a detention that becomes more unbearable every day, because it is uselessly tiring and devoid of prospects. We hope that President Mattarella’s last appeal will finally have a tangible response».

An appeal also comes from the prison police unions. “It is indecent that while they propose to appoint a special commissioner for prison construction, nothing is being done about the problem of suicides and attacks on officers,” says Leo Beneduci, general secretary of Osapp. Who criticizes “the head of the prison administration. He remains in his position even if he is unable to do anything about the emergency.”

Gennarino De Fazio, Secretary General of Uilpa, intervenes: «We are faced with yet another suicide of a prisoner, to which we must add the six agents belonging to the penitentiary police. The extraordinary commissioner for prison construction has already failed in past years and certainly, this time too, he will not be able to produce effects, except in the long term». And again. «We could have thought of a commissioner for the prison emergency, who would also deal with hiring and training schools».