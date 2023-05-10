He Former United States President Donald Trump reacted on Tuesday to the decision of a New York jury, which found him responsible for sexual assault and defamation against former journalist Jean Carroll.

Trump’s first statements came through his Truth account, his social network, where he stated that he does not know the former journalist who accuses him of abuse.

In addition, he assured that New York jury decision is part of witch hunt of which, he says, he has been a victim for some time.

“I have no idea who this woman is. This verdict is disgraceful. A continuation of the greatest witch hunt of all time,” he wrote.

A jury in New York found Tuesday that Donald Trump was responsible for the sexual assault of former journalist E. Jean Carroll, in the 1990s, and he will have to pay her back $5 million.

The nine jurors, six men and three women, found Trump responsible for sexual assault and defamation, although they denied that he raped her.

The Jean Carroll accusation

Carroll accused Trump of raping her in the fitting room of a New York department store in the mid-1990s. and also to defame her when she decided to make her complaint public in a book that came to light in 2019.

Carroll acknowledged in the trial that lasted two weeks that she felt “ashamed” by this assault that has prevented her from having a romantic relationship since then.

“It took me a long time to realize that staying silent doesn’t work,” he said.

Carroll’s defense called two other women who said they were victims of sexual assault by Trump as witnesses in the trial. One of them, executive Jessica Leeds, said in court that Trump groped her on a business-class domestic flight in the 1970s.

The journalist Natasha Stoynoff assured, for her part, that the tycoon had kissed her without her consent during an interview at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in 2005.

Carroll took advantage of a law enacted in November in the state of New York that gave victims of sexual assaults a period of one year to sue their alleged attackers for assaults that had prescribed.

He accused Trump of assault, “when he forcibly groped and raped her” and of defamation for comments that caused “reputational, emotional and professional damage.”

Trump did not testify during the trial nor did his defense call any witnesses, but in a video of the sworn statement he made to Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, last October and which was shown to the jurycalls the ex-journalist “liar” and “sick”.

Trump’s lawyers accuse her of concocting the assault for “money, political reasons and status.”

The campaign of the former president, a Republican candidate for the White House in the 2024 elections, said Tuesday that he plans to appeal the verdict.

In a message published by The New York Times, The former president’s campaign affirmed that he doubts the impartiality of the judicial system in “jurisdictions wholly controlled by the Democratic Party” in the US, which he considers “compromised by extremist left-wing politics.”

“This case will be appealed and we will ultimately win,” the campaign added.

The case is just one of the legal challenges facing Trump. Last month, he pleaded not guilty in a criminal case involving a hush money payment to a porn star just before the 2016 election.

He is also under investigation for his efforts to reverse his loss in the 2020 election in the state of Georgia, his alleged mishandling of classified documents removed from the White House, and his involvement in the storming of the US Capitol by his supporters on 6 January 2021.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING AND AGENCIES​