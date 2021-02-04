Will this data matter to Microsoft?

More than two months have passed and right now, both analysts and fans are wondering how many new-generation consoles they sold Microsoft Y Sony since November 2020. We already know how much it sold PS5, but what about the Xbox series x?

Right off the bat, the PS5 sold 4.5 million units between November and December, the same numbers as the PS4 in the same period, but in 2013. What about Xbox? Okay, Microsoft It no longer says the number of consoles sold, rather the number of subscriptions to its service Game pass.

True to his custom, Daniel Ahmad, an analyst for Nyko Partners, answered a member of the IGN staff and gave a piece of information that seems to be on the air, but for something he stated: ‘Take away a little over 1 million from the PS5 number and you won’t be far behind‘.

It sounds like a certainly arbitrary figure, plucked out, yet the same Daniel ahmad declares that Sony manufacturing began before PS5 and that is why he managed to get more pieces on sale. Now, that does not mean that both companies are having a good time putting consoles on sale.

The problems facing PS5 and Xbox Series X | S from now on

One detail that we must not lose sight of is that the manufacture of components for computer equipment is complicated. It is enough to remember that video card manufacturers will have to raise the prices of their items due to the increase in memory costs. VRAM.

This scenario is transferred to the console components and also to transportation: all this translates into a complicated exercise both for the manufacture of the PS5 like Xbox Series X | S. Even Microsoft stressed that it will not be until the summer that everything will ‘normalize’.

On the other hand, we will never really know what the Xbox Series X | S figures are because Microsoft is not interested in revealing them, on the other hand, Sony will do its thing with the PS5, even Nintendo also does it with its consoles. What do you think of this topic? Follow the conversation on our social networks and stay in EarthGamer.

