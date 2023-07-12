‘Mission Impossible: Deadly Judgment – Part 1’ arrives in theaters this Wednesday and the world is preparing for a new adventure by Ethan Hunt, who is once again played by Tom Cruise (New York, 61 years old) in excellent condition. shape. In this installment, the agent faces the threat of an artificial intelligence that endangers humanity. However, the issue will not be resolved at the end of the film, since the story continues in ‘Mission Impossible: Deadly Judgment-Part 2’, which will be released in June 2024.

In spite of everything, it will be difficult for the sequel to surpass the most spectacular scene of this installment, the one in which Cruise jumps off a cliff with a motorcycle and pulls a parachute, a sequence that has truffled all the advances of the film and of which it was even revealed how it was done in December of last year to feed the expectation. “I have never felt brave. I have never shot action scenes without fear, but fear feeds me. I am able to assimilate my fears by taking each day as it comes, without thinking about what I have to do the next day,” said the actor during the press conference in which he presented the feature film.

A film that is nothing more than the summary of a unique career in Hollywood. “I have been skydiving for many years and have been riding motorcycles since I was a child. I had a five-month training for the filming of this film, but it is really the years of work and its accumulation that prepare me for this type of stunts,” said the actor, who claims to have participated in all the action scenes, moved for offering the public the purest of emotions.

Along with Christopher Nolan, Cruise is one of the great figures of Hollywood who defends theaters tooth and nail. “I grew up watching movies on the big screen. I shoot for the public to go to the movies because I like that experience; it is immersive, and continuing to create a community within the industry is important,” said the actor, a subscriber to action movies in recent years. And although he is aware that the process of making a film requires “an enormous amount of time and effort”, he also considers it a “fun process, which requires a great deal of personal dedication”. “That’s why I like to surround myself with actors who give their all to create a movie,” he added.

In this sense, the actor praised the work of Harrison Ford, who, at the age of eighty, premiered ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate’ a few weeks ago, the latest installment in the franchise. Harrison Ford is a legend. I hope to follow his path. I have 20 years to reach it. I hope to continue making ‘Mission Impossible’ movies until he is as old as he is,’ said the man who is looking forward to seeing titles like ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie’ on the big screen.

The pressure, “a privilege”



With touches of action, adventure, drama, thriller and humor, Cruise does not hide the fact that in each installment of the saga the pressure is increasing. «During filming we tried to take each day like any other to feel a little less pressure to make a movie. I also have another saying: Pressure is a privilege,” Cruise said. And while the emphasis is almost always on the explosive sequences, Cruise is clear that “the action and the stunts and the whole show doesn’t matter if you’re not invested in the characters and emotionally in the story. We’ve split this movie into two parts to add depth to the character narratives and tell a bigger story.”



Tom Cruise, alongside director Christopher McQuarrie.



Giles Keyte







During his speech, the director of the tape, Christopher McQuarrie, said that his team carefully prepared the security and the execution of the dangerous scenes to go beyond the limits of the prequels. The filmmaker added that he has Cruise’s safety in mind first and foremost. “The most important thing is that he finishes each scene safe and sound. When I shoot a film with him, I make sure that it has been worth his effort. If you think too much about what could go wrong, you end up blurring the story. We make sure everything goes well,” he said.

Cruise and the director, with whom he has made the last four ‘Mission Impossible’, have been working together for sixteen years, since the great ‘Jack Reacher’. “The reason we work together is that we care about the audience experience. We love to entertain our audience,” McQuarrie said. “We don’t take any of this for granted. We are always thinking of the public. I admire McQuarrie’s talents as a person and an artist and we have a lot of fun together. We are always learning in search of new challenges to achieve, “Cruise replied to reporters.