Shabbir Ahmed has worked for 20 years in the Padesa chicken and turkey slaughterhouse in Roquetes, Tarragona. But for a couple of weeks, the routine has been altered. On September 13, a worker tested positive for covid. The company screened 200 of the 600 slaughterhouse employees. On Wednesday of last week some results arrived: there were 17 infected. It was then that the Department of Health of the Generalitat carried out massive PCR during the weekend in Roquetes. Today it is known that the outbreak affects 237 people, of which 218 are workers at the Padesa plant in the municipality.

Ahmed is one of those who, for the moment, has not been infected in an outbreak that, according to the Secretary of Public Health of the Generalitat, Josep Maria Argimon, has spread throughout a large part of the municipalities of Terres de l’Ebre , an area in the south of the province that includes four regions where the majority of Padesa employees live.

Health announced yesterday that it will carry out, as of October 5, mass screening of 7,000 students and teachers from schools in Tortosa – the capital of the area – to try to cut transmission. Those responsible for the Generalitat assure that almost all of the positives in the city’s classrooms are children or relatives of slaughterhouse workers. They also warn that 98% of the positives detected in students from the 21 school groups confined in Baix Ebre and Montsià were also infected by their relationship with Padesa workers.

“Today we were very few. I have never seen the company so empty of employees as these days, ”laments Ahmed, who explains that he was one of the first Pakistanis hired by those responsible for the installation. “Today we are the majority, although there are also many Romanian, Latin American, Central African colleagues …”.

Most workers are reluctant to speak. They fear retaliation. “The problem is that many employees live together, they all come together in the car,” laments a young woman who works cleaning the facility. The young woman points out the company’s parking lot: “This is always full of cars and today there are only a quarter of vehicles.”

The movement of trucks with turkeys and chickens is continuous in the slaughterhouse facilities. “Now we are so few that we have concentrated on a single shift and we work overtime to manage to maintain production, without achieving it,” warns Yolanda, from the packing room.

“Something has had to be done wrong in Padesa Roquetes because at the Amposta plant there are hardly any cases of coronavirus. It cannot be that workers are always blamed for infections in the area ”, says Pedro Carmona, head of union action at the CCOO food federation in Tarragona. The secretary of industry of UGT Terres de l’Ebre, Lluís Calabuig, assures that the two delegates of his union in Padesa are on leave after being infected: “We know that the company has done the right thing. What the workers do when entering, changing, leaving the company or if they comply with the quarantines, or not, cannot be controlled ”.

Everyone knows a sick partner, although most of those who have tested positive are asymptomatic. Despite this, there is fear among employees of an essential activity that is not always considered well paid. “What kind of workers are we going to come here. The salary is 900 euros and with the overtime you go up a little. Always little. Last Saturday they made us work because we are half. The problem is that we are falling ill ”, laments a worker who does not want to be identified.

The Padesa plant is located on the C12 road between Roquetes and Amposta. In the middle of almost nowhere. The workers go to the slaughterhouse in cars where there is not even a free seat, bicycles and scooters. One kilometer from the plant is the Dauden restaurant whose bar is presided over by a brave bull’s head. “Slaughterhouse workers don’t come here. Most are foreigners. Look, you see that couple of spans of hard shoulder have been tarred so that they can go by bicycle, ”says the waiter at Dauden, who maintains that no one has been infected among his customers.

After insisting and requesting several times the version of what happened to both Padesa and the Roquetes City Council, neither of them has responded to the requests of this newspaper.

Information about the coronavirus

– Here you can follow the last hour on the evolution of the pandemic

– This is how the coronavirus curve evolves in Spain and in each autonomy

– Download the tracking application for Spain

– Search engine: The new normal by municipalities

– Guide to action against the disease