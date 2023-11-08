With a heartbreaking message on social media, the Roman singer Piotta said goodbye forever to his cousin Oscar, who died in an accident at the age of 33

Oscar Roselli, the 33-year-old physiotherapist who died in the night between last Thursday and Friday in Rome, turned out to be the cousin of the Roman singer ‘Piotta’. The Capitoline artist took to social media to write a long and touching farewell message for his relative and friend who passed away prematurely.

Credit: piattommaso – Instagram

I had 33 years old and an immense desire to live Oscar Roselli. Unfortunately, an infamous fate meant that everything had to end tragically, in a bad road accident that occurred in the night between last Thursday and Friday in Rome.

The young man was walking the Laurentina aboard his Land Rover, when for reasons yet to be ascertained he lost driving control and died crashed into a pole.

Rescued and transported at the Sant’Eugenio hospitaldied shortly afterwards due to serious trauma sustained in the crash.

Oscar Roselli was the cousin of the singer Piotta

Lots of i condolence messages appeared on the web to remember what a splendid boy Oscar Roselli was.

Among the many, that of Tommaso Zanzello, aka, also appeared Piottaa very famous Roman rapper, who turned out to be his cousin.

The Capitoline artist, up Instagrampublished a photo which portrays him together with Oscar and added a caption in the caption long and touching farewell letter:

MY COUSIN WAS A VIKING! After a concert about ten years ago in Caracalla, a boy approached me: a sculpted physique, blond hair, as well as his long beard. He asks me if he can hug me. I think of a fan and say ok. When he hugs me he holds me tight and says “I love you!”. I thank him, and he holds me even tighter, and he repeats “I love you, I really love you. I finally meet you in person cousin!”

In the following years, Tommaso got to know Oscar and form a relationship with him relationship that went far beyond kinship: