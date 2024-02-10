Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

Press Split

Right-wing extremist slogans are said to have been spoken at a carnival performance in North Rhine-Westphalia. The reason was probably an unintentional party song. The club is shocked.

Drolshagen – While cases of measles are currently increasing in the carnival stronghold of Cologne, another incident is worrying about an hour's drive east. A carnival event in Drolshagen was overshadowed by right-wing extremist slogans. When the dance group “Die Roten Funken Belmicke” marched into the Olpe district, shouts of “Foreigners out” were heard from the audience. The group is shocked; the state security agency is now investigating possible “incitement to hatred”.

Nazi slogans during a dance performance at a carnival club: State security is investigating the 22-year-old

As several media outlets unanimously report, the dance group had marched in to the party song “L'Amour Toujours” by Gigi D'Agostino when the right-wing shouts were heard. According to current investigations, a 22-year-old is suspected, as WDR quotes the Hagen police. The investigation could also be expanded to include other people. Interrogations of guests at the event are currently being carried out.

“The exact content is still the subject of the investigation,” explains a spokesman for the Hagen police WDR current. It is said that the shouts could constitute a criminal offense of incitement to hatred. State security was involved in the case. The incident shows that even at carnival there is no freedom from fools. Also at the Celebrants should choose their costume carefully proceed.

“Never been so speechless”: Affected carnival club is shocked by Nazi incident

At TuS Belmicke people are sad and shocked by the slogans during the performance. “I have never been so speechless,” the trainer told the dance group WDR current. The program was refined for a year in order to create something entertaining for the audience, as the group says in an Instagram post.

“We wanted to show off our dance with a medley in which, among other things, the melody of the song 'L'amour Toujours' is played,” the group explains. “Unfortunately, this song has recently become a platform for xenophobia and racism.” The piece of music has now been replaced. “We don't want to offer a platform for this whole 'topic' with our performance, which is supposed to bring joy,” the “Rote Funken Belmicke” position themselves clearly against the right.

TikTok videos show: Nazis convert a 23-year-old party song into a new-right anthem

In the recent past, the song in question has been misused several times by right-wing extremists for racist slogans. As NDR reports, xenophobic versions of the song were heard at a club Christmas party in Lower Saxony. Within a short time, a TikTok trend developed among right-wing groups.

A carnival event in Drolshagen was overshadowed by right-wing extremist slogans: During the march of the dance guard, Nazi slogans were heard from the audience. (Symbolic photo) © Bernd Weißbrod/dpa

Right-wing young people in particular abused the 23-year-old party song as a kind of new-right anthem. A number of party videos from Germany and Austria have been circulating on TikTok in the past few weeks. The State Criminal Police Office (LKA) in Lower Saxony has been aware of several individual cases since the end of 2023, according to NDR.

Nazi slogans at a carnival event: Is the “fifth season” slipping into worrying scenes?

The dance group knew nothing about the new right-wing context of the song, explained club president Rainer Tomasetti in the WDR video report. Immediately after the dance performance, he spoke from the stage and explained that right-wing slogans had no place in the carnival. “We have to be careful: today there will be three roaring and next year there will be 30,” said Tomasetti to WDR.

Is the “fifth season” gradually turning into a platform for questionable ideas? Already excited last year Racist painted floats in carnival parades attention. A few weeks ago, a carnival president in North Rhine-Westphalia was horrified by lewd comments about a primary school student. Sexual assaults are also said to have occurred a few days ago during a move in Baden-Württemberg. People dressed as witches harassed a SWR reporter in front of the camera. (rku)