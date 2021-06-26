Grupo Globo sports journalist André Rizek said this Friday (June 25, 2021) that he feels “washed in soul” after the court decided that Editora Abril should indemnify him for moral and material damages.

“I hope that the sentence, which does justice for me, also protects all journalists and former employees of Grupo Abril. Thanks to colleagues for their support, since always!”, wrote on his Twitter profile.

The court ordered the publisher to pay R$471,000 to the journalist. The information was released by Folha de São Paulo and confirmed by Power360. here’s the whole (150 KB).

The case dates back to a 2001 report signed by Rizek and published in Placar magazine about soccer players who used cocaine. One of the characters contested the way it was exposed in the final text and ended up suing the magazine.

According to the process, the journalist defended that the text was edited and excerpts that were not his were inserted. Even so, he ended up paying R$1 million in compensation.

Abril even reimbursed the journalist, but only R$ 620,000, and instructed him to join the company’s line of creditors to get the rest. It was then that Rizek appealed to justice, receiving a favorable decision now. The case, however, is still open to appeal.

The decision details what happened. “Although the employer was obliged by collective norm and formally assumed commitments, to bear the amounts object of conviction, it made only partial payment, with the Claimant bearing part of the amount; claims to have suffered post-contractual damage”. Abril was ordered to pay R$401,498.75 for material damages and R$70,000 for moral damages. “The employer’s fault is manifest, given that it fully and unequivocally recognizes its responsibility for the payments of the amounts with which the claimant paid, having, however, failed to do so”.

In August 2018, Editora Abril, one of the largest communication groups in Brazil, filed for bankruptcy protection. The former publisher’s building, on the marginal Tietê, in São Paulo, was sold at the end of May. The virtual auction, through the platform Biasi Auctions, determined the sale for R$ 118,783,000.

Negotiation

Grupo Abril offered 16 brands of the company when renegotiating a debt of R$ 830 million with the government. Among them are the magazines Veja, Quatro Rodas, Capricho, Claudia, M de Mulher and Você S/A.

here’s the whole (9 MB) of the agreement, signed with the Attorney General of the National Treasury in May this year, after 2 months of negotiation.

