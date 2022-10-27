Bolsonaro’s minister says he will not defend the former judge because of rapprochement with Bolsonaro, but minimizes criticism

The Chief Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, said that he continues to have disagreements with Sergio Moro (União Brasil), a former judge and senator elected by Paraná. “It’s not because he’s supporting the president that I will defend”, he said in an interview with Power 360 on Wednesday (26.Oct.2022).

Ciro has been critical of Moro since his departure from the Bolsonaro government. In January, he said the former judge had “identity crisis” and was “bet that went wrong”. Now, asked about the former judge’s rapprochement with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), he reaffirmed his position: “I have my differences due to the conduct he had”.

Moro headed the Ministry of Justice and Public Security for 479 days, until April 24, 2020. He left the government on the same day that the then director general of the PF (Federal Police) Mauricio Valeixo, Moro’s right-hand man, was fired.

At the time, Moro accused Bolsonaro of interfering in the PF. In announcing his resignation, he stated: “The president told me more than once, expressly, that he wanted to have a person of his personal contact, that he could call, that he could gather information, that he could gather intelligence reports, whether the director or the superintendent”.

Before deciding to run for the Senate, Moro tried to get his candidacy for President of the Republic through Podemos. Uncompetitive in the face of the polarization between former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro, he ended up giving up and migrating to União Brasil.

The former Lava-Jato judge announced support for the reelection of the chief executive on October 4 and was one of Bolsonaro’s guests in the debate on bandon October 16, in São Paulo.

Ciro Nogueira stated that he only learned of the former minister’s presence in the debate when he saw him in the studio. “It was a very well kept secret. I didn’t know. Only those who knew were the president and the minister [das Comunicações] Fabio Faria“, said. She also said she doesn’t know if Moro is going to the debate Globe this Friday (28.Oct).

The minister and member of the campaign for the president’s reelection played down Moro’s criticism of Bolsonaro. “If you take the harshest criticism [de Moro] about President Bolsonaro, she doesn’t even compare with the milder criticism that Simone Tebet [MDB] or Ciro Gomes [PDT] did to former President Lula. Moro never called President Bolsonaro a thief, for example, like Simone and Ciro did. You can’t compare one thing to another”, said Ciro Nogueira. “But I’m not going to defend Sergio Moro here under any circumstances.”

For the minister, Moro supports Bolsonaro “because he knows all the bad that the government of ex-president Lula did to the country”.

Watch the full interview (45min8s):