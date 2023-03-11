On digital platforms and off the screen, it is full of love relationships that double their age, but a case recently went viral on the internet, as a couple on their anniversary highlighted one of their greatest yearningsbecome parents.

It was through the TikTok social network, where a woman with her husband stressed that despite criticism for having a relationship with someone 37 years apartthat does not prevent feeling a true love.

This has been demonstrated with a series of clips for some time, where they have become popular since they announced the news of their marriage, a year later celebrating that they are still together, they demonstrate with dances and a lot of love, that limitations on affection do not They exist, when the feeling is real.

On the one hand, there are those who believe that love at first sight exists, that if there is attraction, and it is reciprocated, the age difference goes to the background, especially if they put the cards on the table and analyze where their relationship is going. .

This time the woman has made it clear that they want to have a baby, despite strong criticism, as Cheryl McGregor, 64, and Quran McCain, 28, have declared their desire to be parents.

Although Cheryl, who has 7 children and 17 granddaughters, longs to have a baby with her husband, “It’s been a battle. They said just because of my age I can’t take care of a baby what? I’ve got more energy than half these baby-sitting kids right now And I don’t see it as a problem.

Likewise, they do not stop responding to all those Internet users who attack them, because together they face everything, as was demonstrated through the ‘@kingqurannewpage’ account, where with a tender dance, they respond to criticism.

Together with a kiss sealing their love, they commented, “When people find out we’re married 37 years apart in age.”