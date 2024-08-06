A terrible news has shaken the young 29-year-old influencer, a face known especially to the younger generations. The boy, in fact, through his social channels revealed that he has a really tiring cancer to fight against, a malignant tumor that he will have to deal with in the coming months.

Through a video on social media, the young man Stephen Cirillo informed his followers of the serious illness, discovered just a few days earlier. The influencer immediately received an outpouring of support and messages of comfort and encouragement. His fans are rallying around him, offering him the strength and support that everyone needs in these cases to face this extremely difficult moment.

Unexpectedly, in fact, the young influencer shared a rather crude video, in which he already shows the first consequences of the illness. Cirillo, in fact, had to make important decisions to begin to face cancer and is now under medical treatment, with the aim of defeating this cancer as soon as possible.

Cirillo also responded to a fan, explaining how the sad discovery of being ill occurred. Known above all for his videos on TikTokStefano Cirillo showed himself in the car, with a pained expression, and wrote: “Life is really strange… One summer day you discover you have a malignant cancer.” Going into detail, the influencer explained that everything started with routine tests, which were normal, and that leukemia was discovered only later thanks to an MRI and further tests. The influencer, in fact, invites his followers: “Don’t stop at just blood tests”.

Stefano Cirillo, known for his imitations of Chiara Facchetti on TikTok, has communicated further details about his illness on the website Webboh. At the moment the young man is hospitalized, he has been for about a month, given that he began to suffer from severe back pain. Medical tests revealed that it was B-lymphoblastic leukemia. In the video published on August 5, Stefano tried to appear positive: “Everything will be fine”. Just recently he also published a video in which the influencer filmed himself cutting his hair in preparation for chemotherapy treatment.