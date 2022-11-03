One of the biggest problems of having parties in private homes is the complaints that neighbors can express about the noise, the cars parked in their houses and the people. Before reaching more extreme measures, there are neighbors who prefer to talk about it, but others go straight to report it to the authorities, just like the viral video of a woman who threatened her neighbors after they denounced her “pachanga”.

One of the biggest reasons for conflicts that arise between neighbors has to do with the parties that many decide to have in their homes instead of hiring spaces designed for them, which can lead to complaints, reproaches, fights and even threats, such as happened in the following viral story.

It was through the social network TikTok where the video was published that shows how a woman ended up threatening her neighbors after they decided to report the party she held in her home.

According to what can be seen and heard on the viral tiktok, the protagonist of the recording, who was in charge of uploading the video to the platform, took the microphone and sent a threatening message to the people who had reported her pachanga.

It was in this way that the young woman reminded her neighbors that, the next party they have, will be denounced by herassuring that she has acquaintances in the Security Secretariat, for which she stated that, from their next celebration, they will not have another one.

“Neighbors! Thank you very much for kicking me out on the patrol. I repeat, you also have a party and it’s shot by trip, every weekend, I once a year. I also have people I know in the patrol, in the state, in the C5 and mine goes, so the other one who wants to have a party remember this one that they kicked me out, because they are not going to have it again. Thank you, “said the woman at the top of her lungs.

We recommend you read:

For his part, in other videos uploaded by the tiktoker you can see the moment when the patrol arrives at your home, after the report of his neighbors. However, apparently the young woman reached an agreement with the security elements, because, after paying the corresponding fine, she was allowed to continue with her party.