The former high-ranking official of Public Works admits that he was interested in the sanction of a fish market in Los Alcázares, “in case he had a solution” Antonio Sevilla, in an image taken in 2018. / EDU BOTELLA / AGM RICARDO FERNÁNDEZ Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 02:29



The former Minister of Development, Antonio Sevilla, explained yesterday to LA TRUTH that he has known for many years the person who was the head of the Legal Services for Land Management, Luis Pérez Almansa, with whom he worked closely during the time in which he was at the head of that department and with whom he maintains a friendship. For