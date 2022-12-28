Greta Thunberg vs martial arts champion Andrew Tate

The harsh response that activist Greta Thunberg gave on social media to martial arts champion Andrew Tate has gone viral on social media.

Tate, a former Anglo-American kickboxing athlete, famous for his provocations, posted a photo on his Twitter profile that portrays him together with a super sports car.

“Hi Greta Thunberg – wrote Andrew Tate – I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a W16 8 liter quad turbo engine. My two racing Ferraris have a 6.5 liter V12. This is the beginning. Please send me your email address so I can send you a complete list of my car collection and their huge emissions.”

Shortly thereafter, the response from the activist who, again on social media, came written: “Sure, please enlighten me. Write to me at [email protected]”.

Needless to say, the post quickly went around the web with users who were amazed but also complimented the activist for the response with which he silenced Andrew Tate.

“This is the best post of 2022” someone ruled, while someone else commented: “Almost a million in less than 6 hours, you were knocked out by a teenager”.