Virtual Private Networks, popularly known by the English acronym VPN (Virtual Private Networks) have historically been associated with the (illegal) downloading of content: since they do not allow tracking of the IP address or location of the device, no one can track your activity on the Internet. But these types of private connections are much more than that, as I have seen after trying Avast SecureLine VPN.

As its name indicates, a VPN is a virtual private network, that is, it is a tool that hide your computer from the rest of the world and everything you do on the network. It is installed like any other program – the process is very similar to that of an antivirus – and, once activated, the computer connects to the Internet through a server other than the router. Therefore, you get a different IP and it is even possible to choose where to simulate browsing from.

Compatible with computers, tablets, smartphones and even televisions, I never imagined that their configuration would be so simple. If we follow the example of Avast’s proposal, it takes seconds to install on the computer, and when we open the tool we find a very simple interface in which the VPN can be activated or deactivated manually with just the press of a button. There would be no need to configure anything else. Of course, this would be the most basic option, because from the menu you can also activate an alternative so that the operation is automatic depending on what you are doing: what happens when browsing from public networks, using applications and websites torrent, banking operations are carried out, etc.

As I said at the beginning, this ability to browse privately made them quickly popular among those who wanted to pirate multimedia content while avoiding complaints, but the reality is that they have many other applications. The main one has to do with security when making online purchases, operating in banks or teleworking, since it is impossible for they rob you users and passwords or sensitive information. And that, in a scenario in which the risk of cyber threats is increasing, is of great importance: the 66% of users buy in electronic stores once a month, a 60% operates its online banking regularly and 17.6% of people have teleworked during the last year.

Beyond that, the risks are greatly reduced when browsing on public networks, and you also get better prices when buying plane tickets, reserving hotels… And many will be familiar with a situation such as, after prior consultation, When you look at the prices of a vacation again, they have gone up: it may be because the website in question knows that you have already been there and are interested in a certain product. Or prices vary depending on the location from which the search is made. If the connection is private, that doesn’t happen.

Likewise, during a trip outside of Spain you may have restrictions on accessing services or watching streaming content on platforms such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video because they are limited to certain geographical areas: just choose an IP from any city to enjoy the services. available in that area. That also works the other way around: from Toledo you can see content reserved, for example, for the US. And completely legally.

The reality is that this browsing is not 100% private, but it is not so much a question of the VPN as of the cookies that the browser stores; so deactivating them solves this problem. Two more things to keep in mind: it is possible to have problems navigating some pages (it has happened to me on Amazon, for example) if it is activated; and there are many free VPNs (although with traffic limitations) and it is essential to multiply precautions. In this case, the saying that if the service is free, the product is you is true: some of these services store information about what you do on the Internet and then sell it.

