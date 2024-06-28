Just a few weeks before the start of the Paris Olympics, one of the athletes who dreamed of participating made an announcement that shocked the world of sport. It’s about Archie Goodburn, a 23-year-old British swimmer who recently discovered he has inoperable brain tumors. The touching words of the athlete and the many messages of support that have reached him in these hours.

Credit: archie_goodburn – Instagram

The world of sport, in these hours, is rallying behind Archie Goodburn, the British prodigy swimmer who made a shocking announcement on his social media accounts. The 23 years oldas explained in the long and touching post, discovered that he had some unfortunately inoperable brain tumors. However, as can be seen from his words, he has decided to face this fight with his head held high and keeping alive the hope that everything can be resolved.

Credit: archie_goodburn – Instagram

Everything, explains the athlete, It started in December 2023when he started to have strange ailments that concentrated especially during training. Weakness, nausea and even convulsions that had started to put him on alert.

These episodes then worsened in April, in conjunction with the races in which he participated to try the qualification for the Paris Olympics which will begin on July 26th. The joy of qualifying vanished for a few tenths of a second and, once the scheduled races were over, Archie was able to delve deeper into those health problems he had started to have.

Archie Goodburn’s cancer diagnosis and words of hope

Credit: archie_goodburn – Instagram

The exams and all the specific tests highlighted what Archie had begun to fear the most, a brain tumor, or rather several, large and which did not allow surgery.

It is inevitable that Goodburn has fear. Fear of losing parts of himself along the way. “My brain is what makes me who I am, it’s where my personality comes from, where I keep my memories and what allows me to feel emotions”writes the athlete.

Nonetheless it is considered luckybecause he has the best at his side familythe best friends it is the best fiancée that one can desire and why the medicine provides him with drugs that have recently led to astonishing results in situations similar to his.

At the end of the post, Archie wanted to thank the many who showed closeness to him, promising to always face this battle with your head held high, with courage. His ambition is to be an inspiration and give strength to someone like him who has found himself faced with this obstacle that might seem insurmountable.