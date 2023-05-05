If you have been given a letter by hand in which you are informed that you have had to form part of a polling station in the regional and municipal elections on May 28 and you cannot attend, you have the possibility to ask the electoral board of your area that releases you from this obligation. There is a list of circumstances that are accepted as an excuse on their own, although others depend on the criteria of the electoral board for each case. Those who are between 65 and 70 years old and want to resign, automatically receive the go-ahead, after requesting it. The deadline to claim is seven days and the response must arrive in five days. Below we try to resolve some of the doubts to carry out this procedure, which can be done in person at the electoral boards of the area, or through the Internet.

What allegations are admitted for not being a member of a table? Being over 65 years of age and under 70 years of age allows waiving this obligation and acceptance is issued on the spot. Other reasons that are allowed are being on leave from work, pregnancies after six months or being on maternity leave. In these cases it is necessary to prove it and wait for the response of the electoral board.

Family causes that are justified by themselves are, among others, having a nine-month-old baby while breastfeeding, caring for a direct relative who cannot support themselves or being in charge for reasons of legal guardianship of children under eight years of age. or people with disabilities. It is also a weighty excuse to have to serve that day in the Electoral Boards, courts or Public Administrations with electoral functions; work precisely that day in essential services such as doctors, health workers, Civil Protection or Firefighters or directors of the media and heads of information services who have to cover election day.

Other cases, such as a risky pregnancy during the first six months, injuries, illnesses or physical or mental illnesses, or belonging to confessions or religious communities incompatible with the elections must be studied by the electoral board. It will also be assessed whether on the day of the voting, there is a family event “of special relevance” that cannot be postponed, such as a wedding, a baptism or a communion, in these cases the degree of kinship must be proven.

How do you ask not to be part of the polling station? You have to go to the electoral board of the area that corresponds to you. On the website of the Central Electoral Board you can find a directory with telephone numbers and addresses, and in the letter with which the designation of a member of a polling station is notified (whether it is president, member or alternate of these two positions) it also appears. Once there, you must present a copy of your ID, passport or driving license, fill in the excuse request form, which is provided there, and attach the documentation proving your circumstance. It is very important that the application document includes a contact form, or telephone or email, so that they can notify you of the resolution.

Can this process be done online? Yes, there is a computer application of the Central Electoral Board, called excuses, with which you can request to be released from that obligation through a form. To access your case, you must enter a code (called CSV) that is indicated in the letter you received, at the bottom. Documentation proving the circumstances that prevent you from performing the position assigned in the elections must be attached to this form: medical reports, court decisions, company documents.

You must have an email address and all documentation must be digitized. The Congress of Deputies published this week on its YouTube channel a tutorial to carry out this procedure.

What are the deadlines? When will I know if my request has been accepted?

The deadline for processing the petition to the zone electoral board is seven days from the receipt of the letter. Once the request is made, the response should arrive within five days. Applying to be exempted from that role in the election does not imply acceptance. Until you receive a response, you will continue to be listed as a designated person to perform this task on Election Day. If you don’t come, you face a punishment for disobedience that can imply a prison sentence of three months to one year or a fine of six to twenty-four months.