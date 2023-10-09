«This has been worse than the Yom Kippur war (1973) which, by the way, broke out on the same days in October. Now we were not prepared. “I see parallels with the war in Ukraine, although here many of the terrorists are 17 and 18 year old children whose only desire is to destroy the Jewish people.” Yafi Shpirer is part of one of the 210 families that live in the Nitzanim kibbutz (agricultural colony), founded in 1943, which is located 20 kilometers from the Gaza Strip. An important battle took place here on June 7, 1948, which fell on the Egyptian side, during Israel’s War of Independence.

Of Argentine origin, Yafi arrived in 1977 at the age of 17. «I left my country in the middle of a dictatorship, but not forced by political and economic circumstances, but by a personal decision. “I wanted to live in a kibbutz.” A psychotherapist and psychodramatist – a specialist in theater-based therapies – by profession, she declares herself a Zionist. She married an Israeli and has three sons and 5 grandchildren. One of her nephews has been missing since the attacks occurred and the family lives these hours with their hearts in their mouths.

“Belonging to a small community like Nitzanim is very satisfying,” he tells us in a telephone conversation. “Cultural life is very rich, we support each other, we enjoy internal democracy with our own government… and people are masters of their future, much more than in a big city.” But the romantic dream of the kibbutz suffers from nightmares from time to time. None as harsh as that of the dawn of October 7.

“I was truly terrified, because at first we barely had any information about what was happening,” he says. «The sirens sounded and we took shelter in the shelter we have at home. In WhatsApp groups we began to receive news of kidnappings. They told us that there were terrorists patrolling a road 200 meters from my kitchen. Each kibbutz has a defense unit, in our case about twenty young people who went out to protect the homes and ended up succumbing. “Then the Army arrived and the situation calmed down, but we spent a few distressing hours.”

There are abundant images of this authentic hunt carried out by Hamas forces in their raid through the border communes. One of Yafi’s sons lives close to the Strip, but was able to escape with his family and is now safe in the interior of the country.

The hum of projectiles



It’s funny how custom educates the ear. Yafi knows how to perfectly differentiate the hum of the projectiles launched by Hamas (and the noise they make when intercepted by the Iron Dome, a missile system designed to destroy short-range rockets intended to bombard civilians) from those fired by the Israeli forces in response. “We were listening to this exchange the entire time.”

And he recognizes the public’s astonishment at this massive incursion by Hamas that has caught the Israeli authorities by surprise. «This far-right government has been in power for nine months immersed in arrogance. We still don’t know what happened. “I suppose there will be an investigation into it.”

His final lament is based on a wasted personal effort of many decades and on a very disturbing horizon, since in this punished land misfortunes are repeated in a loop as demonstrated by the bloody chronology since Israel withdrew from the Strip 18 years ago. «Throughout my life I have fought for peaceful coexistence. The Palestinian people have every right to exist. I have participated in dozens of meetings so that the pains of both communities can be found and understood. There are 15 workers from Gaza who work in this kibbutz and they cannot return to the Strip because they are afraid of terrorists. Some of them are employed on my husband’s plantation. I have Palestinian friends in the West Bank. “We must not confuse the Palestinian people with a terrorist organization.”