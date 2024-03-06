Amazon's Fallout TV adaptation is set to debut next month, and to get us all in the mood, Xbox has added a new Fallout-inspired controller to Design Lab.

The design in question features a Fallout top case and side caps, with outlined Vault Boys adorning the cover. One chap is in colour, wearing his iconic blue and yellow ensemble while playing on an Xbox controller of his own. I won't lie, I really like this design and now I want one for myself.

As you would expect from Design Lab, those who fancy grabbing themselves a Fallout-inspired Xbox controller will also be able to customize it with a variety of button styles, triggers and D-pad options (although Xbox has laid out some ideas inspired by Vault Dwellers, the Brotherhood, the Pip-Boy and, of course, mutants).



SPECIAL Delivery 🎮 – Fallout, now available on Xbox Design Lab





The price for these controllers starts at £72.98. You can see a little trailer for it all in the video above, and an image below.

Amazon's Fallout adaptation – which stars Twin Peaks' Kyle MacLachlan, Yellowjackets' Ella Purnell, and The Shield's Walton Goggins – will release on 12th April.



Image credit: Xbox

Earlier this month, showrunner Jonathan Nolan said the upcoming series is “almost like Fallout 5.” And, also, no, this adaptation will not arrive with any references to bugs and glitches in its first season.

Despite them being a common occurrence in many Bethesda games, especially around the release date, the first season of Fallout will not include any playful references towards these unintentional video game issues, showrunners have said.