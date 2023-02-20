Peru.- Dropping out of school in Mexico is a relevant issue, because millions of students in the educational levels stop enrolling, due to the lack of resources or money, however, in social networks there are examples of people who make their best effort for carrying out his academic studies, this time the viral story is about a young man who was surprised by the number of times he has tried to enter the same university.

“I have faith in you”a professor mentioned to a young man, since he was surprised when he confessed that he has been trying to enter the same university for 8 years, but although he has applied, he has not succeeded.

This February, the National University of Engineering (UNI), a public institution located in the city of Lima, Peru, opened the 2023-1 admission exam date, for which young people applied to the house of studies.

Among the inhabitants of Peru who attended a recognized university, many of them long before the test, study to prepare and gain admission, because to be admitted there is a degree of difficulty.

Through the TikTok social network, a testimonial from an applicant was released, what he did not expect is that it would go viral, since he showed his great perseverance, by trying to enter since 2015.

During the recording, the boy revealed that he attended many pre-university academies to acquire sufficient knowledge and bases, despite the fact that he has not achieved his goal, a big smile was seen on him.

The audiovisual material released by the account of ‘@robinamado’, showed the interview of a professor with a young man who initially said he had been trying to enter UNI since 2011, but later clarified that since 2015, for which reasonHe laughingly made his confession.

During the clip, the boy said that he has not achieved the necessary qualification to enterfor which the teacher at the end gave him encouragement.

“Even so, she continues with the smile, it gives me happiness”, “behind that smile hides someone who has a lot of impotence, whoever follows her, gets it”, “what is 10 more years”, pointed out Internet users.

According to figures from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), only 2.9 million young people in Mexico managed to complete their Higher Secondary Education (EMS) studies, however, only one million managed to attend the higher level.