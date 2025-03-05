A wrong touch on the screen, haste or carelessness … Many mobile phone users in Spain have gone through such recognizable panic. And, is that, Eliminate a photograph or an important document can become terrifying. Thus, after the scare, the logical question comes: Are they recoverable? The truth is that it is not a simple task, but not impossible, everything will depend on your device and the applications you have installed.

How to recover erased files on Android

When it is said that recovering the deleted files on Android depends on the device, it is by The decision behind the manufacturer. In general, mobile phones have a Application called file explorer. The user within it has access to many memory folders in which the files can be managed or deleted.

File explorers of each mobile can vary, thus, while In some there is recycling bin, in others it may not. Only in the first case you could recover any file or document that you have been able to delete.

It should be noted that there are users who use Another types of applications outside the manufacturer To manage your memory. In this case, deleting a file and being able to recover it depends on the application from which it has been deleted and whether or not it has a recycling bin.





The best solution not to lose files on Android

It is logical, but the truth is that it seems that backup copies pass for many user unnoticed. The best solution for Recover any file is to have this support or Backup If you have deleted an important file or document, this copy may make you recover the elements and THE RESTORES TO THE SAME VERSION of the moment you made it.

But how do these backups work? Once you make this support, This copy rises to Google encrypted with the password of your account. From the support of the technology company, they also explain that “the pin, the pattern or password of your device’s screen block” can also be used. To carry it outE can do manually, but also automatically.

How to make a step -by -step manual copy

Open the application ‘Settings’ on your phone. Touches ‘Google’. Select ‘backup. Touch to create backup now.

How to make an automatic backup step by step

Open the application ‘Settings’ of your device. Select ‘Google’ and then backup. Select the data you want to create a backup: photos and videos, device data or both. Touch ‘create backup now’.





