Sven Goran Eriksson, coach of Lazio champions of Italy in 2000, has announced his retirement from the world of football

Quite disconcerting news has swept the world of football in the past few hours. Sven Goran Eriksson, one of the best-known and most successful coaches of the last few decades, has announced his temporary retirement from the world of football. The decision is due to his state of health. The announcement in a note released on the website of the Karlstad Football Club, a team for which he was currently collaborating.

A respectable career that of Swedishborn in Sunne, a town located in the center of the Nordic country, on February 5, 1948.

In the world of football since he was a child, he became a player in 1966 and played in various minor league teams in the following years. In 1975, only 27 years old and following a serious injuryis forced to hang up his boots prematurely.

Already the following year, however, he takes on the role of second coach of Degerfors. His charisma and great competence allow him to become first trainer in the following year and even to be called as coach of the prestigious club Gothenburg two years after.

From there, a real ascent began. From 1982 to 1984 he coached the Benfica in Portugal and from 1985 to 1989 he landed in Italy, on the benches of Rome And Florentine.

Three more years at Benfica, from ’89 to ’92, and then again in Italy, first as coach of the Sampdoria and then on that of Lazio.

A honorable palmarès that of Sven Goran Eriksson, who won several trophies and championships with the teams he coached. He is the only one in history to have hit the so-called double (winning the league and national cup in the same year) with three teams from three different leagues, Gothenburg in Sweden, Benfica in Portugal and Lazio in Italy.

The sad announcement by Sven Goran Eriksson

After Lazio, Eriksson coached there English national, Mexico, the Ivory Coast and the Philippines. In addition to other prestigious clubs such as Manchester City for example.

He was currently in charge as consultant and sporting director of theIF Karlstad Fotbollteam playing in the Swedish third tier.

In a note released on the club’s website, the former coach has announced, in the past few hours, that he has to take some time. His health conditions, which are still unknown at the moment, do not allow him to continue his work and public appearances.