Every day women find themselves facing dangerous and risky situations. Despite the regulations and attention paid to gender violence, many women find themselves having to fight every single day. The story we are about to tell you deals with this delicate topic and the victim is a famous woman. Elga Profilesformer lady of Men and womenreports his stalkerwhich has been terrorizing her for seven months now.

The former protagonist of Men and Women has won over thousands of viewers with his strong and determined character. The experience in the most famous dating lounge ended after several love affairs, starting with Antonio, then Samuel and finally Guido. The woman, after a refusal from Giorgio and a heated discussion with the commentator Gianna Sperti, decided to leave the program. Once this adventure was over, Elga continued her usual life.

In this last period, however, his daily life has transformed into a real one nightmare. In fact, seven months ago now, Elga reported a man for stalking. The woman decided to share her story on her social media. As she herself says, Elga had a brief relationship with this person, and when it ended, the man didn't take 'no' for an answer.

From there the calls and messages started not only to Elga but also to her daughter. The former lady of Men and womenfrightened by the situation, reported the man to the police, obtaining a restraining order. Since that day Elga Profiles he filed complaints 17 more times.

After the last complaint, the man was forced to wear the electronic bracelet, as well as the obligation to sign. Elga has a device available that warns her if her stalker approaches her, but as she herself shares on her social media, she had to change the device six times. The woman has been living in terror for months and she doesn't feel it protected by the institutions. This woman's nightmare doesn't seem to be over yet, so through her social media she wants to draw the attention of the institutions to the matter that concerns her, but also many other women in Italy and around the world.