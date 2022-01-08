The complaint on Reddit where a user posted photos of the passenger sending a message to an acquaintance

He boarded a plane flight despite having Covid. The complaint – against an American traveler – runs on the web, through Reddit where a user told (and photographed) a passenger intent on sending a message to an acquaintance to warn him that he had Covid, but had nevertheless boarded the flight of return.

The passenger who posted the complaint on Reddit was sitting behind the “positive” whose smartphone he managed to peek at just as he wrote that “we have Covid, that’s why we go home a day earlier”.

The user who posted the images on Reddit did not hide his outrage, even if he did not report the fact. Horrified by the fact that the lady has deliberately “carried around Covid” also several commentators of the post: “Damn people who know they have Covid and who do not take precautions to keep other people safe from it”.

Other commentators, on the other hand, were more concerned that the Redditor was reading another person’s messages: “I miss the days when people mind their own business.”

Meanwhile, a teacher who was flying from Chicago to Reykjavik in December was quarantined in the plane’s bathroom for four hours after passing a positive rapid test in transit. The woman, Marisa Foteo, began to have a sore throat after take off and for this reason she decided to use one of the rapid tests she had brought with her during the trip: when she found out she had the virus, she told an assistant of flight and closed in the bathroom. “There are 150 people on the plane and my biggest fear was getting them,” Fotieo told NBC’s Today program.