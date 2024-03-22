“I have cancer, I'm undergoing chemotherapy.” Kate Middleton makes his cancer diagnosis known with a 2'20'' video message broadcast through the channels of Kensington Palace. Prince William's wife underwent a major abdominal operation in January. Initially, the bulletins had excluded complications related to the presence of a tumor. Now, Kate clarifies.

“It's been a very tough two months. In January I underwent major abdominal surgery. It was thought not to be a cancer-related condition. The surgery was successful but other tests highlighted the presence of cancer,” she says.

“My medical staff advised me to undergo preventive chemotherapy and I am at the beginning of this treatment. It was a huge shock, William and I have tried to manage this privately, for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this took time. It took time to recover from surgery and start therapy,” he continues.

“But above all, it took time to explain everything in the most appropriate way to George, Charlotte and Louis and assure them that I will be okay. I am okay, I am getting stronger day by day by focusing on the things that will help me heal physically and psychological. Having William by my side is a great comfort and a great source of security”, he says before thanking for the affection “from so many of you”. “I hope you understand that as a family we need time, space and privacy while I complete therapy.”

“It's been a very tough two months for the whole family”