Gaia Padovan, a well-known face on Mediaset networks, wanted to share with the web audience a very intimate and personal aspect that is characterizing this phase of her life. The woman is in fact facing the hardest of battles, that against breast cancer, discovered completely by chance after a simple fall from her bicycle.

the journalist’s story about her illness

Gaia Padovan talks about her illness and calls for prevention

Originally from Padua, the 44-year-old Mediaset journalist Gaia Padovan has decided to share and make public the story of her illness and the treatment process that followed. A truly heartfelt and passionate outburst donated to the world of social networks, aimed at underlining the fundamental importance that prevention.

“Don’t postpone that visit, overwhelmed by the anxiety-inducing whirlwind of modern life. And get support: whether it’s the neighbor, the friend of always, the smile of a stranger. Because stress kills the body, oxytocin (hugs and smiles) – and research – make it reborn”.

Padovan has chosen to share this delicate phase of her life with both friends and followers for a noble and very specific purpose:

“Illness is a very intimate matter but I chose to share it to tell you the most important thing: prevention saves your life. HI thought I could use the small social role I have to send this message: prevention is fundamental. This morning three girls wrote to me ‘thanks to you and your post, I had my first breast exam’. From there I understood that I had done the right thing”.

The well-known Mediaset journalist discovered she was suffering from breast cancer completely by chance, about two months ago:

“In May I lost my balance on my bike, I hit the handlebars and I accidentally felt this lump. At first I wanted to give up because I had had an ultrasound a few months before, but a friend who regularly goes to the Iov (Veneto Oncology Institute) insisted that I go for a check-up. And thank goodness, because the breast cancer was already locally advanced with metastases in the lymph nodes. This is why I insist on prevention: if there is no health, everything is reset”.

Referring to her reaction to the news, Padovan responded as follows:

“A news that destroys you. But it is not a death sentence either. Because if you trust in science and do not lose hope or faith in those who have it, you can do it. First rule: Do not fall into the internet trap because you are not a statistic, a third stage can mean everything and nothing, every story is unique. Trust completely in medicine“.

And finally:

“They will tell you that millions of people go through this nightmare and that many make it, they will tell you that you are a very strong woman, that you always have been. But you will be devastated, shocked, incredulous. Breast cancer is still the leading cause of cancer death in the female population. You play dice with life, you are aware of it and it is panic. But little by little you metabolize and stop asking yourself why me with two wonderful children and so many lives to live. 40 days after surgery, months of chemotherapy, radiotherapy and hormone therapy await me. But we move forward, one step at a time, one day at a time“.