Swim is an exercise that, as everyone knows, is healthy and recommended by doctors, but Everyone who has practiced it also knows that he can become tremendously boring. After all, it is an individual sport that consists of going from wall to wall over and over again.

That makes many people bet on the aquatic MP3that have long extend but with bone driving technology they have made a great leap forward. I had always resisted buying one, but last year they gave me the Shokz Openswim And the truth is that it was a success.

Shokz Openswim This aquatic MP3 is ideal for swimming, with an autonomy of approximately eight hours and excellent sound underwater.

There are other models for sale that are much cheaper, such as Lenovo X7also with bone transmission of the sound, which allows us to use plugs while nothing and listen to music equally through vibrations.

Openswim is also reduced on Amazon, which leaves it in 159 euros. It is the price I paid for him when I chose him as a gift and maintain, and he would pay it again without hesitation a single second.

Whatever you choose, it is worth using it to boost this tedious activity, even if – as my case is – you are one of those who have prepared a somewhat more demanding training, with series, sprints and swim to different styles.

I use it to listen to music, but the truth is that where they give the most it is in the podcast. It is a pleasure to be able to swim listening to a program of history, political or True Crimeand also listen excellently well, at least in the case of the Shokz.

As now I swim alone, after many years training and competing as a team, I need some extra motivation to get out of the house and throw myself into the pool, and the hook of listening to an interesting program always works to give me the push.





Yes, you can put a small paste to these aquatic MP3, and it is that They require a computer to pass the music or mp3 file of the podcast through its charger cable.

With 4GB of internal storage I have not had so far problems to put dozens of songs and at least 2-3 podcast of an hour or hour and a half. Logically, you cannot use it crazy to transfer hundreds of songs in very high quality and it is not possible to expand your memory.

They do not usually have Bluetooth For a rather obvious reason, and that is that wireless transmission does not work underwater, so it would be totally useless while swimming. Yes there are other more advanced models, such as Openswim Pro, which have a Bluetooth mode to use it outside the pool.

