“I have been looking for a family for a long time and now I wonder if nobody wants me because of my teeth”, the moving story of Pepo

The little dog in this story is called Pepo and was rescued by the Animal Angels Global association. Volunteers found him wandering the streets desperate for food. His condition was not very good.

Their goal was to restore his strength and find him a home, but it turned out to be much more hard than they thought.

Pepo you have the crooked muzzlethe crooked nose and protruding teeth. Its appearance led to the rejection of many families. Families who have not been able to watch beyond the outward appearance.

For 8 months he found himself living in one temporary foster homewhile the boys continued to post appeals on social media, with the hope of finding his forever home.

Only after the volunteers told about his rescue on the web, Pepo’s story began to touch people’s hearts. After several days, the refuge was contacted by a woman who lives in England. Specifically in Tiverton.

I have been looking for a family for a long time and now I am wondering if nobody wants me because of my teeth.

These are the words that accompanied the volunteers post.

The new life of the dog Pepo

When her sister tagged her under the post, Jo Strachan she fell madly in love with Pepo’s sweet and unique face. She has filled out an application and sent it to the association.

After examining it thoroughly, the rescuers decided that it would become there home forever for Pepo. Today the puppy is happy and runs into his courtyard.

Jo and her husband Glen were looking for another furry friend to keep company with Bob, the other family dog. He had recently lost his little brother. When she saw Pepo, he was among them love at first sight.

The vet is convinced that the puppy is about 2 years old and that it has been mistreated since birth. X-rays detected fractures and broken bones.

Despite his past and flaky appearance, Pepo manages to give it same exact love than any other dog.

Her new mom said it’s a lot loving and thankful for all he has. He loves to sleep snuggled up to her and her husband.