For those who have managed to survive the relentless barrage of bombs, shelling and gunfire in the Gaza Strip, staying alive has meant continually moving from one place to another. with the basic items they have been able to carry. Still, the testimonies of the staff and patients of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) collected over the past nine months clearly show that There is no safe place in Gaza.

Kamil*, an MSF emergency nurse, and Haider*, a security guard from the same organisation, were part of our team caring for seriously injured patients at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City during the bombings between October and November 2023. Between the two of them, they have moved 18 times to date.

Columns of smoke rise from an area hit by Israeli shelling in the eastern Gaza City neighborhood of Shujaiya. Photo:AFP Share

“When the war started, we continued to live at home for four days,” Kamil says. “At that time, my children would wake up and wait for me to arrive, and I would hug them and start calming them down and distracting them, telling them that it was fireworks, not bombings. It was very, very difficult.”

If we opened the door, there was fire and gunfire. People were shot in the street. In the following weeks we did not have enough water to wash or drink.

On the fifth day of the war, a drone hit the top floor of Kamil’s building. He and his children moved into the MSF office, where they lived with other team members, including Haider, whose wife and children stayed at home in a safer neighbourhood in northern Gaza.

Kamil, Haider and the rest of the MSF staff continued to work daily at the burn clinic and at Al-Shifa hospital, which were overwhelmed with patients with severe burns and shrapnel wounds.

“The patients I have seen during this war are different from those in previous wars,” says Kamil. “Most of them have deep burns, with shrapnel. Many have lost limbs or have infected wounds. I will never forget the smell of infection – it smells like bad oil.”

“We received 30 to 40 patients each day at the clinic, while we worked and treated dozens more at Al-Shifa Hospital,” “We continued like this for 40 days, until things became too dangerous. The Israeli army started advancing towards Al-Shifa hospital, towards us.”

Al-Aqsa Hospital, Gaza, June 8, 2024. Photo:Karin Huster/MSF Share

In early November, at least 75 people – MSF staff and their families – were sheltering in the clinic and MSF guesthouse as fighting raged outside. “The situation was really bad and we were all scared,” Haider says. “If we opened the door, there was fire and gunfire. People were shot in the street. In the weeks that followed, we didn’t have enough water to wash ourselves or drink.”

An increasingly bleak outlook for Palestinians

By mid-November, the situation had become unsustainable for our team in Gaza City. On 18 November, an MSF convoy set off for southern Gaza, organised with the approval of the Israeli authorities. However, after being prevented from passing through the Israeli checkpoint on the road to the south, the convoy was forced to turn back.

In one of the cars were Kamil and MSF nurse Alaa Al-Shawaa with their two families. On the way back, about 500 metres from the MSF clinic, they saw two Israeli tanks outside Al Shifa hospital, as well as snipers on top of the surrounding buildings.

At that moment, Israeli forces opened fire on the car, and Alaa received a bullet wound to the head. “The bullets passed close to my forehead and one of them went through Alaa’s head,” says Kamil.

“He was crouched down and his head was leaning towards the steering wheel, close to my arms, so it was difficult for me to continue driving,” says Kamil. “There was blood everywhere in the car. I tried to turn right towards the MSF office and follow the first three cars that managed to turn around before they started shooting.”

Destroyed building in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza. Photo:MSF Share

Kamil and the rest of the convoy managed to escape the gunfire and reach the MSF clinic. After parking, Alaa was carried from the passenger seat of the car to the medical wards, but could not be revived.

“When I saw that he was dead, I went into shock,” Haider says. “I couldn’t control myself, I couldn’t think and I collapsed on the side of the road.”

I received the news that my sister and her children had been killed in Gaza City. I became depressed. Then one of my nieces and her children were killed.

Following a few hellish days of gunfire around the MSF clinic and guesthouse, a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip came into effect on 24 November. Israeli forces withdrew from the area and a convoy was again organised in coordination with the Israeli authorities to enable the MSF team and their families to move south. This time they succeeded.

When the MSF team arrived in southern Gaza, they stayed at the Lotus shelter. Kamil travelled to the hospital daily, providing trauma care to wounded patients. Haider continued to take medical teams to hospitals.

A week later, Haider received devastating news.

“At that time, another kind of suffering began,” Haider says. “I received the news that my sister and her children had been killed in Gaza City. I became depressed. Then one of my nieces and her children were killed. Then, in the south, my nephew, his wife and their children were killed after a bulldozer entered their house. Twenty people in my family died that week. My grandmother was so sad that, shortly after, she died too. When all this happened, I was in a very dark situation, but I tried to continue working.”

View of destroyed buildings and rubble following the Israeli army’s withdrawal from the Shujaiya neighbourhood, east of Gaza City. Photo:AFP Share

Grief over loss and displacement in Gaza

On 8 January, about two months after Kamil and Haider arrived in southern Gaza, an Israeli tank shell hit the Lotus shelter, killing the five-year-old daughter of one of our staff and injuring three others. Following the attack, more than 125 MSF staff and their families were transferred to ACAS University in Rafah, one kilometre from the Egyptian border. They remained there for the next two months.

“We were constantly afraid, but we had no other choice,” says Haider. “There were shellings and shootings. Once, a building next to us was bombed and shrapnel hit the university. We lived like this for a while, until they announced the invasion of Rafah.”

Two days ago, there was another displacement. I didn’t sleep for 24 hours because we were moving from one place to another due to the explosions.

Since the Rafah invasion, Kamil and Haider, like thousands of other Palestinians, have been on the move due to the incessant bombardment and attacks throughout southern and central Gaza.

Haider has been moving from place to place in the Al-Mawasi area, living in a tent. “I have been forcibly displaced eight times, an average of once a month,” he says. “Two days ago, there was another displacement. I didn’t sleep for 24 hours because we were moving from one place to another due to the explosions. I am always thinking about my wife and children in northern Gaza, and I suffer every day.”

Palestinians evacuate southern Gaza Strip amid Israeli bombardment Photo:AFP Share

Since they were forced to leave Rafah, Kamil and his children have moved several times in and around Al-Mawasi and Al-Bureij camp, in the central area. They are currently in Al-Bureij, but he stresses that there is no place that is safe from the bombings.

“Nowhere is safe and the conditions are terrible,” says Kamil. “We don’t have enough food, water, medicine or clothes. There are no shoes. There is nothing. It’s very difficult to see my children like this.”

We don’t have enough food, water, medicine or clothes. There are no shoes. There is nothing.

Kamil can only imagine the mental trauma his children are suffering as a result of what they have experienced. “It is traumatic,” says Kamil. “Even yesterday, the children were playing with my nephews and I heard them telling Alaa’s story, they are still telling it. They are still traumatised to this day.”

According to the United Nations, 90 percent of Gazans have been displaced at least once since the war between Israel and Hamas began. Most of them are forced to live in appalling conditions. For Haider, his only wish is to be reunited with his family in Gaza City and for the bloodshed to stop.

“Enough is enough. Enough of the killings, enough of the bombings, enough of the shootings,” says Haider. “You can rebuild your house; you can rebuild anything. But what you cannot do is bring back the people who have abandoned us. They can never come back.”

*Names have been changed to protect the identity of the individuals.